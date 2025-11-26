Karnataka Mandates Paid Menstrual Leave: What Employers Need To Know About The Policy

On 12 November 2025, the Department of Labour and Employment, Karnataka has implemented the Menstrual Leave Policy, 2025 (Menstrual Leave Policy)...

Introduction

On 12 November 2025, the Department of Labour and Employment, Karnataka has implemented the Menstrual Leave Policy, 2025 (Menstrual Leave Policy) mandating employers in the State of Karnataka to provide for 1 day of paid menstrual leave per month (in addition to existing leave under the applicable laws) to women aged between 18 to 52 years working in all sectors including government offices, garments, MNCs, IT, and other private industries across the state.

Key Features of the Menstrual Leave Policy

Applicability:

The Menstrual Leave Policy applies to all establishments registered inter alia under the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, Factories Act, 1948 and Plantation Labour Act, 1951, in the State of Karnataka.

Eligibility

All women between 18 to 52 years of age whether engaged as permanent, contractual or outsourced employees, employed in any of the establishment as mentioned above, shall be eligible to avail one day of paid leave.

Other requirements

The leave cannot be carried forward to subsequent months, and no medical certificate or documentation is required to avail this leave.

Conclusion

The implementation of Menstrual Leave Policy is a progressive step to not only acknowledge the physiological challenges faced by women employees but also to establish a legal framework for addressing menstrual health in the workplace.Further, the elimination of documentation requirements further ensures employee privacy and autonomy.

As the order of the Government of Karnataka is effective from 12 November 2025, it is necessary for the employers of Karnataka to which the Menstrual Leave Policy is applicable, to update their leave policies/ employee handbooks to align them with the Menstrual Leave Policy, in order to avoid any potential penalties.

It is likely that other States of India may also introduce similar menstrual leave provisions for women employees.

