Legal & Judicial Updates (September 2024)

NOTABLE JUDGEMENTS SEPTEMBER 2024

ARBITRATION LAW

Case Title: Cox and Kings Ltd. v. SAP India Pvt. Ltd.

Citation: 2024 SCC OnLine SC 2452

Court: Supreme Court of India

Decided on: 09.09.2024

Brief facts:

The petitioner entered into a License Agreement with respondent no. 1 on 14.12.2010 for SAP ERP software. In 2015, respondent no. 1 recommended the SAP Hybris Software for the petitioner's e commerce operations, claiming it would be 90% compatible, with the remaining 10% customization to be completed within 10 months. Several ancillary agreements were signed, but issues arose in the timely completion of the project. After unsuccessful attempts to resolve the matter, the project was rescinded on 15.11.2016. Respondent No. 2 later acknowledged shortcomings on both sides. On 29.10.2017, respondent no.1 initiated arbitration for wrongful termination and non-payment of Rs. 17 crores. An arbitral tribunal was constituted by the Bombay High Court on 30.11.2018. The petitioner filed a counterclaim of Rs. 45.99 crore and applied for a composite arbitration of all agreements. However, the proceedings were paused due to the commencement of the CIRP by the NCLT on 22.10.2019. After CIRP initiation, the petitioner issued a fresh arbitration notice on 07.11.2019, including respondent no. 2, but the respondents failed to appoint an arbitrator, leading to the present petition.

Issue: Whether the petitioner's application for the appointment of an arbitrator deserves to be allowed.

Judgment: The Supreme Court has reiterated that referral courts should not delve into complex factual disputes at the referral stage if a valid arbitration agreement exists. The Court emphasized the doctrine of competence-competence under Section 16 of the Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 (Act). It stated that when deciding on a petition for the appointment of an arbitrator under Section 11(6) of the Act, referral courts should limit their inquiry to determining the existence of a valid arbitration agreement. [Click Here]

Case Title: Movie Time Cinemas Ltd. v. M/s Chetak Cinema Case

Citation: 2024 SCC OnLine Raj 2781

Court: Rajasthan High Court

Decided on: 11.09.2024

Brief facts:

In the present case, the petitioner and respondent executed a registered lease deed wherein the respondent leased two floors of a building to the petitioner, who duly took possession of the leased premises. Subsequently, the respondent alleged that third-party rights existed over the leased property and sought to remove the petitioner's signage from the premises, resulting in the petitioner invoking the arbitration clause contained within the lease deed. The petitioner then applied Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, before the Commercial Court, seeking interim relief. The Commercial Court directed the respondent to maintain the status quo regarding the leased property. Following the respondent's failure to comply with the court's order, the petitioner filed an application under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, for the appointment of an arbitrator.

Issue: Whether there was an arbitration agreement existing between the parties?

Judgment: The Rajasthan High Court has held that once the existence of a valid arbitration agreement is established, parties can invoke arbitration even if the arbitrator is not specifically named in the agreement. [Click Here]