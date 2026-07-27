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27 July 2026

Introduction Of Data Plans Of Short-Duration Validity Under PM-WANI Framework

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On May 22, 2026, DoT through Circular no. 2/PM-WANI/2026 (‘Circular’), issued an advisory under the Guidelines, encouraging Public Data Offices (‘PDO’) and Public Data Office Aggregators (‘PDOA’) to introduce short-duration data plans under the PM-WANI framework.
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On May 22, 2026, DoT through Circular no. 2/PM-WANI/2026 (‘Circular’), issued an advisory under the Guidelines, encouraging Public Data Offices (‘PDO’) and Public Data Office Aggregators (‘PDOA’) to introduce short-duration data plans under the PM-WANI framework. The Circular advises PDOs and PDOAs to consider offering internet access plans with short validity periods, such as 15-minute, 30-minute and 60-minute plans, to enhance accessibility and adoption of PM-WANI hotspots among users requiring brief internet access, including travellers, students and commuters.

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