Declarations For Wholesale Packages, Combination And Multipiece Packages

Introduction

Mandatory declarations on wholesale packages, including combination and multi-piece packaging, are critical for ensuring transparency and compliances with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 20111 (hereinafter referred to as LM Rules, 2011). These declarations provide essential information such as quantity, weight, dimension, customer care detail etc. which help in maintaining fair trade practices and protecting consumer interests. By clearing specifying the details of each package, including those with multiple items or combined products, businesses can avoid misrepresentation and ensure accurate and honest transactions.

Mandatory Declaration to be made on Wholesale Packages:

Every declaration required to be made on the wholesale package should be legible, definite, plain and conspicuous2. The following are the declarations which are required to be made on every wholesale package:

Name and address of the manufacturer / importer / packer,

For eg. ABC India Ltd, Plot No. 4, Sector 35, Jamnagar, New Delhi – 110014 Identity of the commodity contained in the package / generic name, Total number of retail package contained in such wholesale package / net quantity.

Mandatory Declaration to be made on Combination and Multi-piece Packages:

Accurate declaration on combination and multi-piece packaging are essential for maintain transparency and ensuring compliance with the LM Rules, 2011. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has also made it mandatory to make the following declaration on the outer pack, containing combination and multi-piece package:

MRP inclusive of all taxes

For eg. MRP Rs. 50 (INCL. OF ALL TAXES) Net Quantity

For eg. Net Quantity: 200g Date of Expiry/Use by Date

For eg. "BEST BEFORE 12 MONTHS FROM MANUFACTURING"

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (hereinafter referred to as Ministry of Consumer Affairs), had issued a notification3 in January, 2023, wherein it has made it mandatory to declare the following declarations on the retail packages inside combination and multi-piece packaging:

Name and address of manufacturer / packer / importer

For eg. ABC India Ltd, Plot No. 4, Sector 35, Jamnagar, New Delhi – 110014 Country of origin

For eg. Manufactured in India. Generic name Net Quantity Date of Manufacture

For eg. Mfg. Date: 10th January, 2024 Best Before / Use by date

For eg. "BEST BEFORE 12 MONTHS FROM MANUFACTURING" MRP inclusive of all taxes

For eg. MRP Rs. 50 (INCL. OF ALL TAXES) Dimensions of the commodity

For eg. Length: 12 inches

Width: 8 inches

Height: 4 inches Consumer care details

For eg. For feedback or queries, write to:

THE CONSUMER CARE MANAGER, ABC India Ltd, Plot No. 4, Sector 35,Jamnagar, New Delhi – 110014,

OR Call us at 18002345784

OR Email us at consumercare@abc.com Unit Sale Price

For eg. UNIT SALE PRICE: Rs. 60; Rs. 0.30/g

Conclusion

In conclusion, mandatory declarations on wholesale packages, combination and multi-piece packaging, are essential for maintaining transparency and integrity in trade. These declarations ensure that all necessary information about the package contents is accurately communicated, protecting consumers and fostering fair competition among the businesses. Adherence to these requirements not only helps in avoiding legal complications but also build consumer confidence by ensuring that the products are represented truthfully.

