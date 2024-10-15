Labelling On Retail Packages

Companies involved in the manufacture, packing, or import of retail packages must ensure that all the mandatory declarations are accurate and prominently displayed on the packaging.

Introduction-

Companies involved in the manufacture, packing, or import of retail packages must ensure that all the mandatory declarations are accurate and prominently displayed on the packaging. Compliance is enforced by the Legal Metrology Department, which conducts regular inspections and checks. Non-compliance with these requirements can result in penalties, including fines and imprisonment, as well as the seizure of non-compliant products.

Key Mandatory Declarations-

As per Rule 6 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, the following declarations must be made on all retail packages:

Name and Address of the Manufacturer/Packer/Importer:This information helps consumers identify the source of the product and provides a point of contact for any queries or complaints. Country of origin:Applicable only in case of Imported products. Generic Name of the Commodity:The generic name of the product must be clearly stated, enabling consumers to understand what the product is. Net Quantity:The accurate net quantity of the product, expressed in standard units of weight, measure, or number, must be declared. This ensures consumers know exactly how much product they are purchasing. Date of Manufacture:The date on which the product was manufactured or packed must be clearly indicated. This helps consumers assess the freshness and shelf life of the product. Best Before or Use by Date:For perishable items, the best before or use by date must be clearly stated. This is crucial for ensuring the product is safe for consumption. Maximum Retail Price (MRP):The MRP, inclusive of all taxes, must be prominently displayed. This helps prevent overcharging and ensures price transparency. Dimensions of the Commodity:(If applicable) Consumer Care Details:Contact details for consumer complaints and redressal, including a phone number or email address, must be provided. This facilitates easy access to customer support. Unit Sale Price:The unit sale price of the product should be in rupees, rounded off to the nearest two decimal places of the price, and shall be declared on every pre-packaged commodity.

Importance of Mandatory Declarations-

Mandatory declarations on retail packages serve several essential purposes:

Consumer Protection:Ensures that consumers are well-informed about the products they buy, allowing them to make better purchasing decisions. Transparency:Promotes transparency in trade practices by requiring clear and accurate labeling of product details. Fair Trade:Helps maintain fair competition among businesses by standardizing the information provided on product labels. Regulatory Compliance:Ensures that manufacturers, packers, and importers adhere to legal standards, thereby reducing instances of fraud and misleading information.

Conclusion:

The mandatory declarations for retail packages under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, are a vital component of consumer protection and fair trade practices in India. By ensuring that essential information is clearly and accurately presented on product labels, these rules promote transparency, enhance consumer trust, and foster a competitive market environment. For businesses, adherence to these declarations is not only a legal obligation but also a pathway to building a reputable and trustworthy.

