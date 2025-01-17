ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - January 2025

VA
Vaish Associates Advocates

Contributor

Vaish Associates Advocates logo
Established in 1971, Vaish Associates, Advocates is one of the best-known full-service law firms in India. Since its inception, it continues to serve a diverse clientele, including domestic and overseas corporations, multinational companies and individuals. Presently, the Firm has its operations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Explore Firm Details
In the January edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, environment, consumer affairs and corporate affairs.
India Finance and Banking
Krishna Kishore,Yatin Narang,Saksham Kumar
+7 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the January edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, environment, consumer affairs and corporate affairs.

Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:

SEBI UPDATES

  • SEBI LODR (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2024 – Notified
  • SEBI issues guidelines regarding pro-rata and pari-passu rights of investors of AIFs
  • SEBI grants relaxation for the trigger of maximum ISIN maturity requirement
  • Industry standards on business responsibility and sustainability report – Notified
  • SEBI clarifies regulations on shareholding transfers and change in control for market intermediaries

RBI & IFSC UPDATES

  • IFSCA (Informal Guidance) Scheme, 2024
  • IFSCA issues revised directions to IBUs for operations of FCAS of Indian resident individuals opened under the LRS

ENVIRONMENTAL UPDATES

  • Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 – Decriminalized
  • Environment Relief Fund (Amendment) Scheme, 2024 – Notified
  • Public Liability Insurance Rules, 1991 – Amended

OTHER UPDATES

  • E-Commerce FBOs advised to strengthen food safety compliance
  • MCA extends the deadline of filing form CSR-2
  • Ministry of Home Affairs tweaks the rules of foreign contribution

We hope you like our publication. We look forward to your suggestions.

Download a copy of Legalaxy!

© 2025, Vaish Associates Advocates,
All rights reserved
Advocates, 1st & 11th Floors, Mohan Dev Building 13, Tolstoy Marg New Delhi-110001 (India).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist professional advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. The views expressed in this article are solely of the authors of this article.

Authors
Photo of Krishna Kishore
Krishna Kishore
Photo of Yatin Narang
Yatin Narang
Person photo placeholder
Navya Shukla
Person photo placeholder
Saksham Kumar
Photo of Neel Mehta
Neel Mehta
Person photo placeholder
Sakshi Solanki
Person photo placeholder
Ishita Jha
Person photo placeholder
Prerna Mayea
Person photo placeholder
Tushali Agnihotri
Person photo placeholder
Isha Chawla
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More