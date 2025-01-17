Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - January 2025

In the January edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, environment, consumer affairs and corporate affairs.
Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:
SEBI UPDATES
- SEBI LODR (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2024 – Notified
- SEBI issues guidelines regarding pro-rata and pari-passu rights of investors of AIFs
- SEBI grants relaxation for the trigger of maximum ISIN maturity requirement
- Industry standards on business responsibility and sustainability report – Notified
- SEBI clarifies regulations on shareholding transfers and change in control for market intermediaries
RBI & IFSC UPDATES
- IFSCA (Informal Guidance) Scheme, 2024
- IFSCA issues revised directions to IBUs for operations of FCAS of Indian resident individuals opened under the LRS
ENVIRONMENTAL UPDATES
- Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 – Decriminalized
- Environment Relief Fund (Amendment) Scheme, 2024 – Notified
- Public Liability Insurance Rules, 1991 – Amended
OTHER UPDATES
- E-Commerce FBOs advised to strengthen food safety compliance
- MCA extends the deadline of filing form CSR-2
- Ministry of Home Affairs tweaks the rules of foreign contribution
