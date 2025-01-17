Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - January 2025

In the January edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, environment, consumer affairs and corporate affairs.

Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:

SEBI UPDATES

SEBI LODR (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2024 – Notified

SEBI issues guidelines regarding pro-rata and pari-passu rights of investors of AIFs

SEBI grants relaxation for the trigger of maximum ISIN maturity requirement

Industry standards on business responsibility and sustainability report – Notified

SEBI clarifies regulations on shareholding transfers and change in control for market intermediaries

RBI & IFSC UPDATES

IFSCA (Informal Guidance) Scheme, 2024

IFSCA issues revised directions to IBUs for operations of FCAS of Indian resident individuals opened under the LRS

ENVIRONMENTAL UPDATES

Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 – Decriminalized

Environment Relief Fund (Amendment) Scheme, 2024 – Notified

Public Liability Insurance Rules, 1991 – Amended

OTHER UPDATES

E-Commerce FBOs advised to strengthen food safety compliance

MCA extends the deadline of filing form CSR-2

Ministry of Home Affairs tweaks the rules of foreign contribution

