Supreme Court Holds Non-Signatory Shareholder To Be A "Veritable Party" To Arbitration Agreement In Composite Transaction

In a recent decision in KKH Finvest Pvt. Ltd. vs. Ashiesh Shukla [2026 INSC 803], the Supreme Court of India ("Supreme Court"), held that a non-signatory shareholder could be treated as a "veritable party" to an arbitration agreement contained in a Memorandum of Settlement where his obligations under a separately executed Share Purchase Agreement formed an integral part of the underlying composite transaction and the surrounding circumstances demonstrated an intention to be bound by the settlement.

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In a recent decision in KKH Finvest Pvt. Ltd. vs. Ashiesh Shukla [2026 INSC 803], the Supreme Court of India ("Supreme Court"), held that a non-signatory shareholder could be treated as a "veritable party" to an arbitration agreement contained in a Memorandum of Settlement where his obligations under a separately executed Share Purchase Agreement formed an integral part of the underlying composite transaction and the surrounding circumstances demonstrated an intention to be bound by the settlement. The Supreme Court reiterated that the participation of a non-signatory in the performance of the underlying contract is an important indicator of such intention and that the relevant factors must be assessed holistically. In this article, we briefly navigate through the facts and findings in the aforesaid decision.

A. Brief Facts

KKH Finvest Private Limited ("KKH") intended to acquire Sensorise Digital Services Private Limited ("Sensorise") and its sister concern. For this purpose, KKH, Sensorise, its sister concern and certain promoters entered into a Memorandum of Settlement dated 09.05.2022 ("MoS"). The MoS contemplated, amongst other things, the acquisition by KKH of the complete shareholding of the identified sellers for an aggregate settlement amount of INR 8 crore.

The respondent was not a signatory to the MoS. However, he was specifically identified in Schedule 2 to the MoS as a consultant/employee shareholder of Sensorise holding 1,480 shares, representing approximately 0.05% of its shareholding. The MoS contemplated that the shareholding of persons named in the relevant schedules, including Schedule 2, would be transferred to KKH and that separate Share Purchase Agreements would be executed with such persons.

Accordingly, on the same date as the MoS, the respondent executed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") under which he agreed to transfer his 1,480 equity shares in Sensorise for his proportionate share of the overall settlement consideration. The SPA itself recorded the existence of the MoS and the broader settlement pursuant to which KKH was acquiring the shares of the promoters, management team and other shareholders of Sensorise. The MoS also contained obligations relating to, amongst other things, assignment of intellectual property, non-disclosure, non-solicitation and non-compete, and provided for disputes arising out of the MoS to be referred to arbitration if good faith negotiations failed.

Disputes subsequently arose. KKH first invoked arbitration against the promoters and obtained appointment of a sole arbitrator under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ("Arbitration Act"). In its Statement of Claims, KKH also arrayed the respondent and certain members of the management team who had not been parties to the earlier Section 11 proceedings. Upon objections being raised by them under Section 16 of the Arbitration Act, KKH and Sensorise filed a separate petition under Section 11 seeking reference of the disputes concerning these non-signatories to the same arbitral proceedings.

The High Court of Delhi ("High Court"), applying Cox and Kings Limited vs. SAP India Private Limited and another [(2024) 4 SCC 1], held that the members of the management team were veritable parties to the arbitration agreement in the MoS. The High Court considered the MoS and the SPAs executed by them to be interconnected parts of a composite transaction directed towards the complete transfer of control and ownership of Sensorise and its sister concern to KKH.

The High Court, however, declined to refer the respondent to arbitration. It relied upon a clause in his SPA which stated that the transfer and sale of the shares would be conclusive, independent, mutually exclusive and in no way connected with the remaining clauses of the SPA and the MoS. On that basis, the High Court held that the respondent could not be treated as a party to the arbitration agreement contained in the MoS. The appeal before the Supreme Court was confined to this aspect of the High Court's decision.

B. Findings

(i) No Material Distinction Between The Respondent And Other Non-Signatories

The Supreme Court first noted that the very clause relied upon by the High Court to distinguish the respondent was not unique to his SPA. The SPAs executed by the management team members, whom the High Court had held to be veritable parties to the MoS, contained materially identical clauses. The Supreme Court therefore found that the distinction drawn between the respondent and the other non-signatories on this basis was unsustainable.

The Supreme Court further examined the recitals in the respondent's SPA. These recitals expressly referred to the disputes resolved through the MoS, recorded that KKH was acquiring the shares of the promoters, management team and other shareholders pursuant to the settlement, and identified the consideration payable to the respondent for the transfer of his shares. In view of these provisions, the Supreme Court concluded that the respondent had committed himself to the transfer of his shares as part of the settlement arrangement and to being bound by the terms of the MoS.

(ii) Application Of The 'Veritable Party' Principle

The Supreme Court reiterated the principles governing non-signatories laid down in Cox and Kings Limited vs. SAP India Private Limited and another [(2024) 4 SCC 1]. It observed that a person or entity may, despite not having signed an arbitration agreement, nevertheless be a veritable party where its legal relationship with the signatories and its involvement in the performance of the underlying contract demonstrate an intention to be bound by the agreement.

In particular, the Supreme Court reiterated that participation of a non-signatory in the performance of the underlying contract is one of the most important factors in assessing such intention. The intention to be bound may be gathered from the circumstances surrounding the non-signatory's participation in the negotiation, performance and termination of the underlying contract.

The Supreme Court also referred to the requirement in Cox and Kings Limited vs. SAP India Private Limited and another [(2024) 4 SCC 1] of striking a balance between the consensual nature of arbitration and the commercial reality of transactions involving non-signatories. In this context, the factors identified in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited vs. Discovery Enterprises Private Limited and another [(2022) 8 SCC 42], including the composite nature of the transaction, commonality of subject matter and the involvement of the non-signatory in performance, were required to be considered holistically.

Applying these principles, the Supreme Court held that performance of the respondent's obligations under his SPA was fundamental to completion of the obligations under the MoS. Since KKH was to acquire the complete shareholding of Sensorise, the transaction contemplated by the MoS could not be fully implemented unless the respondent also transferred his shares. Although the management team members may have had certain additional operational responsibilities, the Supreme Court found no material distinction between them and the respondent insofar as the acts contemplated by the MoS and the transfer of shareholding were concerned.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court set aside the High Court's decision insofar as it related to the respondent and held that he was a veritable party to the MoS and amenable to arbitration. His disputes with KKH and Sensorise were referred to the same arbitral proceedings already dealing with the disputes arising under the MoS and the related SPAs. The Supreme Court clarified that all issues remained open for consideration in the arbitral proceedings on their own merits.

C. Conclusion

The decision reinforces that the question whether a non-signatory is bound by an arbitration agreement does not turn on signature alone. The Court must examine the commercial arrangement as a whole, including the relationship between the parties, the interconnectedness of the transaction documents, the role actually undertaken by the non-signatory and whether its participation in performance demonstrates an intention to be bound.

At the same time, the decision does not dilute the consensual foundation of arbitration. The Supreme Court's conclusion rested upon the terms of the SPA and the MoS, the respondent's identified role in the overall settlement and the fact that transfer of his shares was necessary to achieve the commercial objective contemplated by the MoS. The decision therefore illustrates how consent may be discerned from the substance and performance of a composite transaction even where the person concerned has not formally signed the instrument containing the arbitration clause.

From a drafting perspective, parties structuring transactions through a principal settlement or acquisition document together with individual share purchase or ancillary agreements should clearly address the interrelationship between those instruments and the intended reach of the dispute resolution mechanism. Ambiguity on whether obligations under separate transaction documents are independent or form part of a single composite arrangement may otherwise invite disputes at the referral stage over the parties amenable to arbitration.

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