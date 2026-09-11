ARTICLE
11 September 2026

Supreme Court Holds That High Courts In Exercise Of Certiorari Jurisdiction Can Set Aside Orders Passed By Quasi-judicial Authorities Which Are Grossly Perverse.

Sagus Legal

Contributor

Sagus Legal logo
Explore Firm Details
The Supreme Court through its judgement dated 31.08.2026 in the matter of Shri Prakash Narain Sharma Dead Through Legal Representative v M/s Burmah Shell Co-Operative Housing Society (Regd.) through Managing Committee Member Sh. P. Jindal & Others held that High Courts exercising their supervisory jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution can set aside orders passed by quasi-judicial authorities.
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Sagus Legal LLP
Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular:
  • in India
Sagus Legal are most popular:
  • within Technology, Accounting and Audit and Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

The Supreme Court through its judgement dated 31.08.2026 in the matter of Shri Prakash Narain Sharma Dead Through Legal Representative v M/s Burmah Shell Co-Operative Housing Society (Regd.) through Managing Committee Member Sh. P. Jindal & Others1 held that High Courts exercising their supervisory jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution can set aside orders passed by quasi-judicial authorities.

The court observed that a case for interference by the High Courts would be made out, in case a finding is recorded by the authority without there being any evidence on record or without there being any supporting document as such finding would amount to an error of law.

Footnote

1 Civil Appeal No. 10693-10694 of 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sagus Legal LLP
Sagus Legal LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More