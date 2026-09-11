Supreme Court Holds That High Courts In Exercise Of Certiorari Jurisdiction Can Set Aside Orders Passed By Quasi-judicial Authorities Which Are Grossly Perverse.

The Supreme Court through its judgement dated 31.08.2026 in the matter of Shri Prakash Narain Sharma Dead Through Legal Representative v M/s Burmah Shell Co-Operative Housing Society (Regd.) through Managing Committee Member Sh. P. Jindal & Others held that High Courts exercising their supervisory jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution can set aside orders passed by quasi-judicial authorities.

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The Supreme Court through its judgement dated 31.08.2026 in the matter of Shri Prakash Narain Sharma Dead Through Legal Representative v M/s Burmah Shell Co-Operative Housing Society (Regd.) through Managing Committee Member Sh. P. Jindal & Others1 held that High Courts exercising their supervisory jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution can set aside orders passed by quasi-judicial authorities.

The court observed that a case for interference by the High Courts would be made out, in case a finding is recorded by the authority without there being any evidence on record or without there being any supporting document as such finding would amount to an error of law.

Footnote

1 Civil Appeal No. 10693-10694 of 2026

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