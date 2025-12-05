2025 Global Family Office Compensation Benchmark Report

Family Offices have evolved from small and intimate entities, serving the needs of a single family, into sophisticated organisations, employing some of the world's most exceptional professionals.

The unique and personalised nature of each Family Office can make it challenging to access benchmark remuneration data. Family Offices require a distinct skillset, incomparable to other working environments, and many professionals that Family Offices search for, have backgrounds in the very benchmarked environment of professional services and investment banking. These professionals are accustomed to a consistent and familiar compensation structure.

The Global Family Office Compensation Benchmark Report developed in collaboration with Agreus Group features quantitative and qualitative insights into Family Office composition, and compensation structures, and provides much sought after benchmark data.

585 Professionals from the Family Office community, spanning roles from Personal Assistants to Principals, participated in an online survey conducted by KPMG Private Enterprise and Agreus. In addition, 20 in-depth qualitative interviews were carried out with Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors, and senior leaders from the Family Office industry across all continents.

The Global Family Office Compensation Benchmark report represents the combined findings from both the survey and the interviews.

Explore the regional insights

UK

Despite significant tax changes over recent years, the UK remains an attractive jurisdiction for family offices due to its political stability and strong legal system. London is still favourable due to its world class financial ecosystem, trusted legal and regulatory framework, along with high quality lifestyle and education. UK Family Office CEOs most commonly take home a salary of £198,001– £264,000

Europe

Europe hosts a diverse and increasingly sophisticated Family Office landscape, shaped by its cultural, regulatory, and economic variety. Key hubs such as Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Monaco have long attracted UHNW families due to their favourable tax regimes, and deep-rooted expertise in private banking and wealth structuring. European Family Office CEOs most commonly take home a salary of €198,001– €264,000

USA

Family Offices in the U.S.A are often large, sophisticated entities with institutional-level governance, serving not just wealth preservation, but innovation, influence, and long-term legacy planning. The appeal of the USA lies in its entrepreneurial culture, broad investment opportunities, and well-established private wealth infrastructure. USA Family Office CEOs most commonly take home a salary of $396,001– $500,000

Americas

In Canada, stability and a strong financial infrastructure attract both domestic and international families. In Latin America, growing wealth and political uncertainty have driven demand for formalised wealth structures, often with an international component. CEO's most commonly take home $500,001– $625,000

Asia

Asia continues to be one of the fastest-growing regions for Family Offices, driven by a surge in first-generation entrepreneurial wealth. Centres like Singapore and Hong Kong lead the region, offering strong Family Office friendly regulatory frameworks, favourable tax regimes, and access to regional investment opportunities. CEO salaries vary in Asia with most common salaries being between S$198,001–S$264,000 and S$396,001–S$500,000

Australia

Australia is emerging as a key centre of Family Office growth globally, with the number of Family Offices increasing in both number and size. Strong legal systems, at a Federal and State level, economic stability, a growing pool of private wealth and it being an attractive destination for high-net-worth investors and migrants, have driven the rise of Single Family Offices. CEO in Australia most commonly takes home a salary of $500,001– $625,000

Middle East

The Middle East has rapidly established itself as a prominent Family Office hub, particularly in the UAE. Fuelled by a surge in private wealth, economic diversification, and government-backed incentives, the region has seen a sharp rise in newly formed Family Offices. Family Office CEOs most commonly earn $330,001– $396,000

Professionalisation, progress and the push for governance

One of the most significant developments is the increasing professionalisation of Family Offices, with more Family Offices now established as standalone entities. This shift marks a broader movement toward enhanced governance and a deep understanding of the role of a Family Office. Wealth preservation was the most stated objective in the report and this signals a more strategic, long-term mindset, as families focus on safeguarding their capital for future generations rather than simply managing its day-to-day deployment.

Governance practises have evolved considerably, with Family Offices enhancing the depth and quality of their committees and reporting.

Does your Family Office have formalized governance?

With fewer Family Offices operating within the structure of an active business, there is a broader trend towards professionalisation and the separation of personal and business assets.

Macro economic concerns have triggered emphasis on appropriate diversification, managing liquidity and Investment governance.

What asset classes are you invested in, and how are these allocated?

As the Family Office ecosystem matures, marked by growing professionalisation and more sophisticated needs, the search for candidates that can operate beyond their job descriptions, professionals who are resourceful and adaptable and can align with the values of the family and team, become an increasing focus in the recruitment process.

Most common trajectory into Family Office is investment management 26%. Other industries can include

