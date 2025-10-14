Evolving Asset Management Regulation 2025 Report

Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, sluggish economic growth and industry demands for simplification, regulatory frameworks are being adapted at pace to facilitate growth, competitiveness and innovation.

In this rapidly changing regulatory environment, KPMG's 2025 Evolving Asset Management Regulation report serves as an essential resource for navigating today's shifting asset management regulatory landscape.

This year's report – the 15th in the series – features analysis of more than 200 regulatory developments across nearly 30 jurisdictions and global standard-setting bodies. Leveraging the KPMG member firms deep experience and innovative tools, this report identifies and explores the six key areas where asset management executives and firms will want to focus going forward.

Download the full report >

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.