Total assets under management (AUM) for Hong Kong's asset and wealth management industry rose 13% to HKD 35,142 billion in 20241, with net inflows increasing 81% during the year - demonstrating the sector's resilience and ongoing appeal to investors.

The first half of 2025 has presented a volatile environment for asset managers, but significant long-term opportunities are on the horizon. Hong Kong's unique position as an international financial hub and a gateway to the Chinese market continues to offer unparalleled potential.

In the videos below, KPMG experts share their insights and predictions for the year ahead across a variety of topics including IPO market trends, regulatory refinements, cross-boundary investment opportunities, virtual assets, and the growing family office sector. We also look at Hong Kong's evolving role as a regional and global asset management centre.

In addition to the short videos, you can download our PDF report going in details over the key points and insights contained in this year's Outlook.

Hong Kong Asset Management and Private Equity Outlook

Navigating Volatility, Seizing Opportunities

1 Securities and Futures Commission, Asset and Wealth Management Activities Survey 2024. https://www.sfc.hk/-/media/EN/files/COM/Reports-and-surveys/EN_AWMAS-2024.pdf?rev=b5a3bd4768b34f3185b421ca91f70750&hash=532732D531ED17BDC46927632F1F09A8

