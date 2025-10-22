LIR Switzerland Edition 4

ARTICLE
22 October 2025

Swiss Therapeutic Products Act Revision: A Step Forward in Digitalization

Bär & Karrer stands at the forefront of life sciences and healthcare law, offering one of the most comprehensive practices in Switzerland. With a team of 15 partners and 12 associates, the firm advises a diverse and expanding client base across the full spectrum of industry-related matters, including:

  • Regulatory affairs
  • Intellectual property (patents)
  • Licensing and commercial contracting
  • Research and development (R&D)
  • Mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
  • Commercial and administrative litigation, arbitration and patent disputes
  • Compliance, internal investigations and crisis management

Strategically located in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, St. Moritz, and notably in Basel's life sciences hub, Bär & Karrer ensures proximity to clients and delivers tailored legal solutions that reflect regional and linguistic diversity. The Basel office has grown to more than 10 professionals in just two years, underscoring the firm's commitment to the sector. Collaboration is at the core of Bär & Karrer's approach. Partners and associates work seamlessly across offices and disciplines, leveraging deep industry experience to provide efficient, high-impact advice.

  • Recognition and Impact

Over the past years, Bär & Karrer has been advising many of the world's top 100 pharma companies, as well as a significant number of public and private healthcare institutions, international subsidiaries, universities, research centers, laboratories, and health insurers. The firm and its partners are consistently ranked in the top tier for life sciences and healthcare law by leading directories such as Chambers and Legal 500. In 2023, Bär & Karrer was honored as "Healthcare & Life Sciences Law Firm of the Year" at the Legalcommunity Awards

