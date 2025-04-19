Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics On Debt Financing With Hercules Capital, Inc.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MoonLake; Nasdaq: MLTX), a Swiss clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating next-level therapies for inflammatory diseases, has entered into an agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), a leader in customized debt financing for companies in the life sciences and technology-related markets, for up to $500 million in non-dilutive capital, of which $75 million drawn down at close and additional tranches will become available upon achievement of certain pre-specified milestones that are aligned with MoonLake's strategy and funding needs.

Kellerhals Carrard acted as Swiss counsel to MoonLake Immunotherapeutics on this transaction. The team included Nicolas Mosimann (Partner, lead), Marco Sibold (Partner, tax/corporate) and further comprised Kevin MacCabe (Senior Associate), Jon Oetiker and Kim Lindner (Associates).

