15 April 2025

Patients' Rights And Artificial Intelligence In Switzerland

Patients' Rights Protection and Artificial Intelligence, University of Basel, Faculty of Business and Economics (WWZ)

Patients are increasingly confronted with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. This transformation of healthcare presents both significant opportunities and substantial risks. Before fully embracing this revolution, it is important to pause and think about the actual implications of introducing AI in healthcare. Djamila Batache, will analyze the current and future situation of patients' rights regarding AI in Switzerland. The Swiss Federal Council only decided in mid-February to regulate AI. A consultation draft will be drawn up by the end of 2026, which will also implement the Council of Europe's AI Convention. According to the Swiss Federal Council, regulation in the field of AI should be geared towards three objectives: Strengthening Switzerland as a centre of innovation, safeguarding the protection of fundamental rights, including economic freedom, and strengthening public confidence in AI. Can the circle be squared?

