29 August 2025

Healthcare: Medical Devices 2025

Switzerland's 2025 healthcare law outlines a complex regulatory framework for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biocides, and emerging technologies like AI and mHealth.
Switzerland Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Oliver Brupbacher,Markus Schott,Christine Schweikard
In Switzerland, the regulatory landscape governing medicinal products, medical devices, consumer healthcare products, food and nutritional supplements, tobacco, cannabidiol products, cosmetics, biocides, and emerging technologies, such as mobile health, medical apps, wearables, and telemedicine, is highly fragmented. It spans a complex web of statutes, ordinances, guidelines, and international regulations. Navigating these diverse product categories and their intricate regulatory requirements, often marked by nuanced delimitation challenges, requires not only deep legal and regulatory expertise but also substantial practical industry experience. Recent advances in artificial intelligence have further shaped this dynamic field. This article offers an overview of the relevant Swiss regulations, highlights key challenges and pitfalls, and discusses notable recent developments.

