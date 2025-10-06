Swiss Therapeutic Products Act Revision: A Step Forward In Digitalization

Journal

At the beginning of September 2025, the Swiss Federal Council published the dispatch for the partial revision of the Therapeutic Products Act (TPA). The revision aims to promote digitalization in the prescription, dispensing, and use of therapeutic products, enhance medication safety in pediatrics, regulate access to novel therapies, and align Swiss law with EU law for veterinary medicinal products. The draft is now before Parliament, with deliberation timing still uncertain. It currently lacks transitional provisions, leaving the timeline for technical adjustments unclear. Nonetheless, healthcare institutions should begin planning and budgeting for the necessary digital infrastructure and ensure compliance with data protection. The impact on health insurance law and tariffs will hinge on future negotiations.

