Guernsey Private Wealth Forum 2024 - Panel 1 (Video)

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
The first panel of the event titled, Approaching a Changing World, explored the impact of global events on the private wealth industry and the importance of a diverse portfolio and effective jurisdictional choice.
The first panel of the event titled, Approaching a Changing
World, explored the impact of global events on the private wealth
industry and the importance of a diverse portfolio and effective
jurisdictional choice.