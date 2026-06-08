The Growing Importance Of Dual Licenses In The Future Of UAE Structuring

The concept of dual licensing has emerged as a transformative development in the UAE’s business ecosystem, giving companies the strategic flexibility to operate across both free zones and the mainland under a more integrated structure.

Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.

Article Insights

The Sovereign Group are most popular: within International Law, Immigration and Employment and HR topic(s)

The concept of dual licensing has emerged as a transformative development in the UAE’s business ecosystem, giving companies the strategic flexibility to operate across both free zones and the mainland under a more integrated structure.

Businesses established in prominent financial hubs such as Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) or in our case today, the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) can expand into the mainland through branch structures approved by relevant authorities like the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Civil Defence (depending on business activities), the Chamber of Commerce & Labour and Immigration, allowing them to benefit from the strengths of both jurisdictions simultaneously. This model enables companies to retain free zone company key benefits and advantages such as 100% foreign ownership, internationally recognised legal frameworks, regulatory efficiency, and investor confidence, while also gaining direct access to the broader UAE market, government contracts, local partnerships, and commercial opportunities.

From a strategic perspective, dual licensing creates a highly scalable business platform that supports regional expansion, strengthens brand credibility, improves client accessibility, and positions companies competitively within one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Industries such as fintech, consulting, technology, logistics, e-commerce, and professional services are increasingly adopting this structure to balance international operational standards with local market penetration.

In addition to its strategic advantages, dual licensing in Abu Dhabi offers substantial operational and financial efficiencies. Companies can avoid the cost and complexity of establishing multiple standalone entities, reducing administrative overhead, licensing duplication, office expenses, and compliance burdens. Businesses also benefit from greater workforce flexibility through optimised visa allocations, streamlined staffing structures, and the ability to operate seamlessly between free zone and mainland offices.

To apply for a dual license you have meet the eligibility criteria which includes having a legal entity established within ADGM. Legal forms such as companies, partnerships and cell companies in financial as well as non-financial business activities may benefit from dual licensing. Retail stores, Restricted Scope Companies, SPVs and Foundations registered in ADGM do not qualify for the Dual Licensing regime.

For example, existing businesses such as a client of ours in fintech consultancy, who initially established its regional headquarters in ADGM later expanded to include a mainland company in Abu Dhabi through a branch model, enabling it to operate onshore to secure government advisory projects. As the business grew, it needed a review of the legal structure and saw opportunities beyond the ADGM free zone business alone which meant the onshore branch office was able to help increase revenue, and accelerate regional growth without restructuring its ownership framework.

There are some categories of companies established in ADGM that can apply for the ADDED licence without requiring additional office space. Each case needs to be looked at individually as ADGM will need to review your business plan and activities to understand if you meet the criteria and are eligible for the application.

While businesses operating under dual licensing must still comply with UAE corporate tax regulations, VAT obligations, licensing renewals, and jurisdiction-specific compliance requirements, the overall framework remains highly attractive for startups, SMEs, and multinational corporations seeking long-term growth opportunities, cost efficiency, operational agility, and sustainable expansion within the UAE’s evolving economic landscape.

For companies operating in one of Abu Dhabi‘s free zones and considering a dual license, the required documents for establishing the dual license include a No Objection Certificate, Commercial License issued by the Registration Authority (RA) and office lease agreement for ADGM entity all to be lodged as part of the application.

Diversifying across multiple jurisdictions to explore wider business opportunities has become essential in today’s evolving global economy. Businesses are no longer looking at a single market or structure, they are seeking flexibility, scalability, and strategic positioning that allows them to grow beyond traditional boundaries. The UAE’s dual licensing framework – both dual license Dubai and dual license in Abu Dhabi – reflects this shift perfectly, enabling companies to leverage the strengths of both free zones and mainland operations under a more efficient and integrated structure. In a competitive business environment, having the ability to operate across jurisdictions is not just an advantage anymore; it is a strategic necessity for sustainable growth and long-term market relevance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.