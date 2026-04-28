Family Constitutions In India: The Legal Compass For Trusts, NRI Heirs And Succession Governance

Indian family wealth is undergoing a structural transition. The traditional succession model: where assets moved informally within the family under the moral authority of a patriarch or matriarch is no longer sufficient for many business families, promoter groups and high-net-worth families. Wealth is now commonly held through operating companies, LLPs, holding companies, private trusts, investment vehicles, real estate structures, offshore assets, financial portfolios and family offices. At the same time, family members are increasingly dispersed across India, the UAE, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and other jurisdictions.

This has changed the nature of succession risk. The question is no longer only "Who inherits what?" It is also "Who controls the business?", "How will family branches participate in governance?", "What happens if an heir becomes non-resident?", "How will the family trust vote shares?", "Can a family member exit?", "Can shares be sold to outsiders?", "What happens if a beneficiary challenges the trust?", and "Are daughters, spouses, adopted children, stepchildren or foreign-resident heirs adequately covered?"

Against this background, Indian families are increasingly considering family constitutions as a governance instrument. Recent private wealth commentary in India notes that promoters are putting family constitutions in place while also reviewing ownership structures and consolidating holdings through vehicles such as trusts. The trend is not limited to dispute-prone families; it is part of a wider move towards structured family governance, succession planning and continuity of enterprise ownership.

However, a family constitution must be approached with legal precision. In India, a family constitution is not a creature of statute. It is not, by itself, a recognised instrument like a will, trust deed, shareholders' agreement, partnership deed or articles of association. Its enforceability depends on what it says, how it is executed, who signs it, whether consideration or mutual obligations exist, whether it records a completed family arrangement, whether it deals with immovable property, and whether its operative principles are mirrored in binding documents.

A family constitution is therefore best understood as a legal compass, not a standalone legal destination. It should guide the family's succession, ownership, control and dispute-resolution framework, but it must be supported by enforceable legal instruments wherever rights, obligations, property transfers or governance controls are intended to have binding effect.

What Is a Family Constitution?

A family constitution is a written framework adopted by a family to govern the relationship between family members, family wealth and family-controlled enterprises. It may cover matters such as:

family values and mission; ownership philosophy; succession principles; role of family members in business; entry and exit rights; dividend and liquidity policy; board representation; rights of different family branches; treatment of spouses, children, adopted children and future generations; rules for transfer of shares or interests; role of trustees and protectors; family council or family office governance; philanthropic policy; dispute-resolution mechanisms; and amendment procedure.

In sophisticated structures, the family constitution is often accompanied by a family settlement deed, private trust deed, shareholders' agreement, articles of association, will, memorandum of wishes, power of attorney protocol, investment policy statement and tax operating protocol.

The legal difficulty is that many families treat the family constitution as if it is automatically binding. That is unsafe. Indian law does not confer a special statutory status on a family constitution merely because all family members call it a "constitution". A family constitution is generally not legally binding in the same manner as a commercial contract, though specific provisions may be drafted with binding effect if the document satisfies applicable legal requirements.

The central drafting question is therefore not whether the document is called a "family constitution". The real question is: which parts are moral, which parts are contractual, which parts are proprietary, which parts are testamentary, which parts are corporate, and which parts must be implemented through separate instruments?

Legal Status: Binding Document or Moral Charter?

A family constitution may operate at three levels.

First, it may be a non-binding charter. This covers values, family philosophy, educational expectations, philanthropy, family meetings, general conduct and next-generation development. These provisions are important but are usually not intended to be specifically enforced in court.

Second, it may contain contractual obligations. For example, adult family members may agree not to transfer shares outside the family except in accordance with a prescribed process, or to first offer shares to other family members. Such obligations may be enforceable if they satisfy the requirements of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 ("Contract Act"). Section 10 of the Contract Act provides that agreements are contracts if made by free consent of competent parties, for lawful consideration and lawful object, and are not expressly declared void. The provision also preserves the effect of laws requiring contracts to be in writing, witnessed or registered.

Third, the family constitution may record or implement a family arrangement or family settlement. Indian courts have historically given considerable weight to bona fide family arrangements intended to preserve family peace, settle competing claims and avoid litigation. However, whether a family constitution qualifies as a family arrangement depends on its substance, not its title.

A family constitution cannot override mandatory law. It cannot defeat statutory succession rights, bypass the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 ("FEMA") restrictions, override trust law, dilute minority rights in a manner contrary to the Companies Act, 2013, or impose restrictions that the law treats as void. Contractual terms must also satisfy basic legal requirements such as free consent, capacity, lawful object and certainty.

Family Constitution and Family Arrangement: Lessons from Indian Case Law

Indian jurisprudence on family arrangements is highly relevant, though a family constitution and a family settlement are not identical.

The Supreme Court in Kale and Others v. Deputy Director of Consolidation and Others, AIR 1976 SC 807, remains the leading authority. The Court recognised that family arrangements are governed by a special equity and are intended to resolve family disputes, preserve peace and protect family property. It held that courts should lean in favour of upholding genuine family arrangements, provided they are bona fide and not induced by fraud, coercion or undue influence. The Court also clarified that an oral family arrangement may be valid, and that a later written memorandum merely recording an already completed arrangement may not require registration. However, if the written instrument itself creates or declares rights in immovable property, registration may be required.

This principle is important for family constitutions. If the document merely states broad governance principles, registration may not be required. But if it actually records a partition, release, transfer or creation of rights in immovable property, the Registration Act, 1908 and applicable stamp laws must be carefully considered.

In S. Shanmugam Pillai v. K. Shanmugam Pillai, (1973) 2 SCC 312, the Supreme Court emphasised the special status of family arrangements and the role of estoppel where parties have acted upon such arrangements.

In Roshan Singh v. Zile Singh, (1988) 4 SCC 469, the Supreme Court considered whether a document was an instrument requiring registration or a memorandum of an earlier family arrangement. The decision reinforces the distinction between a document that itself creates rights and a document that merely records an already completed arrangement.

More recently, in P. Anjanappa (D) by LRs v. A.P. Nanjundappa & Ors., Civil Appeal No. 3934 of 2006; 2025 INSC 1286, the Supreme Court revisited the evidentiary treatment of an unregistered family arrangement / partition writing in the context of Hindu joint family property. The Court held that an unregistered partition deed, including a palupatti, cannot be used as an operative instrument to create, declare or transfer title in immovable property. However, it may be relied upon for limited collateral purposes, including to evidence severance of joint family status, explain the nature of subsequent possession and enjoyment, record the arrangement acted upon by the parties, and assess their subsequent conduct. For family constitution drafting, the decision reinforces the need to distinguish between a document that merely records or evidences an already acted-upon family arrangement and a document that itself purports to create or transfer proprietary rights, in which case registration and stamp-duty consequences must be separately examined.

The practical lesson is clear: a family constitution should not casually mix moral principles, governance rules and property transfers in one loosely drafted document. If a family settlement is intended, it should be drafted as a proper family settlement deed, with careful analysis of registration, stamp duty, tax, title, capacity and succession implications.

Registration and Stamp Duty Issues

The Registration Act, 1908 is central where a family constitution deals with immovable property. Section 17 requires compulsory registration of instruments of gift of immovable property and non-testamentary instruments that create, declare, assign, limit or extinguish rights, title or interest in immovable property of value exceeding INR 100. It also covers certain contracts relating to transfer for consideration under Section 53A of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882.

Therefore, a family constitution that merely says "family real estate shall be preserved for future generations" may not require registration. But a document that says "Property A shall belong to Branch 1, Property B shall belong to Branch 2, and Branch 3 releases its rights" may require registration and stamp duty, unless it merely records a prior completed oral arrangement within the principles recognised in case law.

Stamp duty is also state-specific. A document may be legally valid in principle but become problematic if insufficiently stamped. This is particularly relevant where the family constitution is intended to double as a settlement deed, release deed, partition deed or declaration of trust.

A well-drafted family constitution should therefore separate:

non-binding principles; contractual covenants; property settlement provisions; trust governance provisions; and corporate governance provisions.

This reduces the risk of the entire document being challenged for want of registration or proper stamping.

Interplay with Private Trusts

Private trusts are increasingly used by Indian business families to consolidate ownership, avoid fragmentation of shareholding, preserve promoter control, implement succession planning and separate beneficial enjoyment from legal ownership. Under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 ("Indian Trust Act"), a trust may be created for any lawful purpose, unless the purpose is forbidden by law, defeats the provisions of law, is fraudulent, involves injury to person or property, or is regarded by the court as immoral or opposed to public policy.

Section 5 of the Indian Trusts Act is particularly important. A trust relating to immovable property can be validly declared only by a non-testamentary instrument in writing signed by the author of the trust or trustee and registered, or by will. For movable property, a trust may be created by declaration or by transfer of ownership to the trustee.

Section 6 further requires reasonable certainty of intention, purpose, beneficiary and trust property, along with transfer of trust property to the trustee except in cases where the trust is created by will or the author himself is trustee.

A family constitution cannot substitute a trust deed. If the family wishes to create a private trust, the trust deed must independently satisfy trust-law requirements. The family constitution may guide the trustees, but trustees cannot act contrary to the trust deed or applicable law merely because the family constitution says so.

The most effective structure is usually as follows:

the trust deed creates the trust, identifies beneficiaries, defines trust property, sets out trustee powers and distribution rules; the family constitution states the family's governance philosophy, family council structure and long-term principles; the letter or memorandum of wishes gives non-binding guidance to trustees; the shareholders' agreement and articles regulate company-level rights; and the wills and nomination documents align individual estate planning with the broader structure.

A common drafting error is to give the family council binding power over trustees without reflecting that power in the trust deed. Another error is to assume that trustees can be bound by an informal family vote. If voting control over company shares is held by trustees, the trust deed and related governance documents must specify how voting decisions are to be made, who may advise the trustees, and whether any protector, investment committee or family council has binding or advisory authority.

Trust Disputes and Arbitration: A Caution

Families often prefer private dispute resolution because public litigation can damage reputation and business continuity. It is therefore common to include mediation and arbitration clauses in family constitutions. This is useful, but not a complete answer.

Trust disputes occupy a legally sensitive space. In Vimal Kishor Shah v. Jayesh Dinesh Shah, (2016) 8 SCC 788, the Supreme Court held that disputes arising under a trust deed governed by the Indian Trusts Act were not arbitrable in the manner claimed before the Court. The decision is frequently cited for the proposition that trust disputes involving trustees and beneficiaries may fall outside private arbitration where the statutory trust framework provides a specific legal regime.

The Delhi High Court's decision in Dr. Bina Modi v. Lalit Kumar Modi & Ors., AIRONLINE 2020 DEL 1762 (Delhi High Court, Division Bench) is a useful caution for family constitution and family trust drafting. The dispute arose in the context of the K.K. Modi Family Trust, where the trust deed contained a dispute-resolution mechanism. The Court, relying on the Supreme Court's ruling in Vimal Kishor Shah v. Jayesh Dinesh Shah, (2016) 8 SCC 788, recognised that disputes relating to trusts, trustees and beneficiaries arising out of a trust deed and the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 may not be treated as ordinary contractual disputes capable of private arbitration merely because the trust deed contains an arbitration clause. This reinforces the need to distinguish, while drafting a family constitution, between purely contractual family arrangements, which may be referred to arbitration, and trust-administration or beneficiary-right disputes, which may require adjudication before the competent court.

The drafting implication is important. A family constitution may provide for mediation, family council discussions and expert determination for valuation or accounting issues. Arbitration may be appropriate for purely contractual disputes between adult family members or under a shareholders' agreement. However, where the dispute concerns administration of a trust, trustee duties, beneficiary rights or validity of trust actions, arbitration may not always be available. The dispute-resolution clause must therefore be calibrated by subject matter.

Corporate Governance: Why Articles and Shareholders' Agreements Matter

Many family constitutions deal with company-level matters: board seats, reserved matters, share transfers, dividend policy, employment in the business, branch representation and exits. These provisions may have limited value unless mirrored in binding corporate documents.

Under Section 5 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Companies Act"), the articles of association contain regulations for management of the company. The articles may also contain entrenchment provisions, meaning specified provisions can be altered only if more restrictive conditions are satisfied than those applicable to a special resolution. In a private company, such entrenchment may be introduced by agreement of all members, and the company must give notice to the Registrar of Company.

Section 10 of the Companies Act provides that the memorandum and articles bind the company and its members as if they had been signed by the company and each member.

At the same time, Section 6 gives the Companies Act overriding effect over inconsistent provisions in the memorandum, articles, agreements or resolutions.

The Supreme Court's decision in V.B. Rangaraj v. V.B. Gopalakrishnan, (1992) 1 SCC 160, remains relevant for family-controlled companies. The Court held that restrictions on transfer of shares that are not contained in the articles may not bind the company or shareholders in the intended manner.

Similarly, in World Phone India Pvt. Ltd. & Ors. v. WPI Group Inc., USA, 2013 SCC OnLine Del 1098; (2013) 178 Comp Cas 173 (Del), the Delhi High Court considered the enforceability of affirmative voting/shareholder rights contained in a shareholders' agreement where the relevant rights had not been incorporated into the company's articles of association. The Court followed the principle in V.B. Rangaraj v. V.B. Gopalakrishnan, (1992) 1 SCC 160, and held that such rights may face enforceability difficulties at the company level if they are not reflected in the articles. The broader drafting lesson is that family constitutions, shareholders' agreements and articles of association must be aligned if company-level governance rights are intended to operate effectively.

While V.B. Rangaraj remains relevant for the proposition that restrictions intended to bind the company should be reflected in the articles, Section 58(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 contains a proviso recognising that a contract or arrangement between two or more persons in respect of transfer of securities shall be enforceable as a contract. Accordingly, for family constitution drafting, the safer position is that transfer restrictions and governance rights should be reflected both contractually and, where company-level enforceability is intended, in the articles of association.

Therefore, if a family constitution says that no family member may sell shares outside the family, that principle should be reflected in the company's articles and shareholders' agreement. If it says each branch shall nominate one director, the articles and shareholders' agreement should support that structure. If it says certain decisions require family council approval, the legal route for implementing that approval must be carefully designed; otherwise, the provision may remain only a moral understanding.

Succession Law: Wills, Personal Law and Testamentary Planning

A family constitution is not a will. It cannot, by itself, dispose of a person's estate after death unless it satisfies applicable testamentary requirements. Under Section 63 of the Indian Succession Act, 1925 ("Indian Succession Act"), an unprivileged will must be signed or marked by the testator, the signature must appear in a manner intended to give effect to the will, and the will must be attested by two or more witnesses.

A will is also inherently revocable during the lifetime of the testator while he or she remains competent to revoke it. Section 62 of the Indian Succession Act recognises that a will may be revoked or altered by the maker at any time when competent to dispose of property by will.

A significant recent statutory development is the omission of Section 213 of the Indian Succession Act by the Repealing and Amending Act, 2025, with effect from 20 December 2025. Historically, Section 213 was important in the context of establishing rights as executor or legatee in certain cases without probate or letters of administration. Its omission reduces one layer of statutory complexity. However, it does not eliminate the practical relevance of probate or letters of administration in disputed estates, title diligence, banking, transmission of securities or court-supervised succession matters. Families should not assume that the repeal makes formal estate planning unnecessary.

For Hindu families, Section 30 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 permits a Hindu to dispose of by will or other testamentary disposition any property capable of being so disposed of, including interest in Mitakshara coparcenary property.

The Supreme Court's decision in Vineeta Sharma v. Rakesh Sharma, (2020) 9 SCC 1, must also be considered in Hindu family governance. The Court held that daughters have coparcenary rights by birth equal to sons under the amended Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act.

A family constitution that ignores daughters' rights, assumes male-line control, or treats daughters as non-participating heirs may create serious legal, reputational and governance risk. Modern Indian family constitutions should be drafted with full sensitivity to statutory equality in coparcenary rights, family branch representation and gender-neutral succession planning.

Nomination Is Not Succession

A recurring misconception in Indian families is that nomination equals ownership. It does not.

In Shakti Yezdani & Anr. v. Jayanand Jayant Salgaonkar & Ors., 2023 SCC OnLine SC 1679; (2024) 4 SCC 642, the Supreme Court considered whether nomination under the Companies Act and depository framework creates a separate mode of succession. The Court rejected this proposition and held that the nomination process does not override succession law. In substance, nomination enables the company or depository to validly transmit securities to the nominee and obtain discharge, but it does not confer absolute beneficial ownership on the nominee to the exclusion of the legal heirs or legatees. The Court expressly clarified that there is no "third mode of succession" under the Companies Act, 1956 / Companies Act, 2013 or the Depositories Act, 1996.

This is crucial for family constitutions. If listed shares, demat accounts, mutual funds, bank accounts or insurance policies form part of the family wealth pool, the constitution should not rely on nomination as the succession plan. Nominations should be aligned with wills, trust documents and family arrangements, but they are not a substitute for them.

Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Family Members: FEMA Issues

The NRI angle is often the most under-drafted part of Indian family constitutions. Many Indian families now have children, spouses or beneficiaries who are non-residents or foreign citizens. This affects inheritance, share transfers, trust distributions, real estate ownership, repatriation, banking and taxation.

Under Section 6(5) of the FEMA, a person resident outside India may hold, own, transfer or invest in Indian currency, security or immovable property situated in India if such currency, security or property was acquired, held or owned by such person when resident in India or inherited from a person resident in India. Section 6(4) similarly permits a person resident in India to hold foreign currency, foreign security or immovable property outside India if acquired, held or owned when resident outside India or inherited from a person resident outside India.

Under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 ("NDI Rules"), investments by persons resident outside India are subject to entry routes, sectoral caps, investment limits and attendant conditions. The NDI Rules also recognise NRI/OCI investment routes. NRIs and OCIs may invest on repatriation basis in listed equity instruments under Schedule III and on non-repatriation basis in specified instruments under Schedule IV.

Schedule IV is especially important for family structures. It permits NRIs, OCIs and certain non-resident entities owned and controlled by NRIs or OCIs to make specified investments on a non-repatriation basis, and such investments are treated at par with domestic investment for certain purposes.

Immovable property requires separate care. The NDI Rules permit NRIs and OCIs to acquire immovable property in India other than agricultural land, farmhouse or plantation property by purchase, acquire certain property by gift from relatives, and acquire immovable property by inheritance. They also prescribe rules for transfer and repatriation of sale proceeds.

A family constitution should therefore include a residency-trigger protocol. For example, before any shares, LLP interests, trust distributions, real estate interests or family business rights are transferred to a non-resident family member, the family office should obtain FEMA and tax advice. This is particularly important where the asset is in a regulated sector, the company has foreign investment limits, the recipient is not an NRI or OCI, the asset is agricultural land, or repatriation is expected.

The document should also distinguish between:

Indian resident family members; NRIs; OCIs; foreign citizens who are not OCIs; family trusts with non-resident beneficiaries; foreign trusts or foundations; and spouses or descendants resident in high-tax or community-property jurisdictions.

Without this distinction, a family constitution may create obligations that cannot be implemented without regulatory, tax or exchange-control consequences.

Interaction with Family Trusts and NRI Beneficiaries

Where a private Indian trust has NRI or OCI beneficiaries, the trust deed and family constitution must be drafted with particular care. Important questions include:

Can the trustees distribute income or corpus to a non-resident beneficiary? Will distributions be made to NRO, NRE or overseas accounts? Is repatriation permitted? Are there tax withholding obligations? Does the trust hold shares in a company operating in a sector subject to foreign investment restrictions? Will a change in beneficiary residence affect control analysis? Can a non-resident beneficiary act as protector, investment committee member or family council member? Are there foreign tax reporting implications for the beneficiary?

The family constitution may express a principle that all branches are equal. However, equal economic treatment may not always mean identical legal treatment. A resident beneficiary, an NRI beneficiary and a foreign citizen beneficiary may require different implementation routes.

Where families have members in jurisdictions such as the US or UK, foreign estate tax, gift tax, reporting obligations, controlled foreign corporation rules, trust anti-avoidance rules and community-property rules may become relevant. These are not Indian-law issues alone. A sophisticated family constitution should therefore include a cross-border review mechanism before any major distribution, transfer, restructuring or migration.

Tax Issues: Family Settlement Is Not a Magic Wand

Indian courts have recognised genuine family arrangements as a valid means to resolve disputes and preserve family peace. In appropriate circumstances, transfers under a bona fide family arrangement may not be treated in the same way as ordinary commercial transfers.

In CIT v. Kay Arr Enterprises & Ors., (2008) 299 ITR 348 (Mad); 215 CTR 244 (Mad)., the Madras High Court accepted that transfer of shares pursuant to a family arrangement intended to avoid possible litigation did not attract capital gains tax in the manner alleged by the Revenue.

However, the principle has limits. In B.A. Mohota Textiles Traders Pvt. Ltd. v. DCIT, (2017) 82 taxmann.com 397 (Bom); (2017) 397 ITR 616 (Bom)., the Bombay High Court distinguished family arrangements involving family members from transfers by corporate entities, holding in substance that where a company transfers assets, tax consequences may arise notwithstanding the broader family arrangement.

This is highly relevant for promoter families. If shares are held by individuals, companies, LLPs, trusts or holding vehicles, the tax consequences of reorganisation may differ. A family constitution should not declare that "all transfers under this constitution shall be tax neutral". That is not how Indian tax law works.

Every implementation step must be separately analysed for:

capital gains tax; gift tax implications under the Income-tax Act; clubbing provisions; trust taxation; deemed dividend issues; GAAR risk; stamp duty; valuation; withholding tax; and reporting obligations.

The best approach is to treat the family constitution as the policy document and implement the transaction through properly analysed tax and legal instruments.

Listed Company Promoter Families: SEBI Overlay and Public Market Constraints

Where the family business is conducted through a listed company, the family constitution cannot be drafted only as a private family-governance document. It must also be tested against the securities-law framework administered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), because promoter-level arrangements may affect control, shareholding, disclosures, trading conduct, related-party dealings and market perception. This is particularly relevant where the family constitution deals with succession to promoter shares, branch-wise voting arrangements, transfer restrictions, inter-se gifts, family trusts, pledge of promoter shares, exit of a family branch, appointment rights, or reclassification of a family member from "promoter/promoter group" to "public". The principal SEBI framework includes the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("LODR Regulations"), the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations") and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("PIT Regulations").

A listed-company promoter family constitution should first identify whether each relevant person is a promoter, promoter group member, person acting in concert, immediate relative, trustee, beneficiary, director, key managerial personnel, designated person or public shareholder. This classification affects open-offer analysis, disclosure obligations, insider-trading restrictions, promoter reclassification and governance consequences. For example, if a family branch is intended to exit control or be treated as public, the constitution cannot achieve this by private declaration alone. The process would need to be implemented under Regulation 31A of the LODR Regulations, including stock-exchange process, public disclosures and satisfaction of applicable conditions.

Inter-se transfers of listed-company promoter shares also require careful review under the SAST Regulations. Transfers between family members, family branches, holding entities or private trusts may still trigger open-offer or disclosure consequences unless an exemption is available. The constitution should therefore require a pre-transfer SEBI review for any promoter share transfer, including analysis of persons acting in concert, control implications, Regulation 10 exemptions and applicable filings.

The constitution should also regulate pledge or encumbrance of promoter shares. Under the SAST Regulations, promoters and persons acting in concert are required to disclose creation, release and invocation of encumbrances. Since invocation of pledged shares may affect control and market confidence, the constitution should specify who may approve pledges, when the listed company must be informed, how disclosure timelines will be monitored and what happens if enforcement may alter promoter control.

Insider-trading compliance is equally important. In promoter families, unpublished price sensitive information may flow through promoters, trustees, family-office employees, advisers and relatives who are not formally part of the listed company. The constitution should therefore include a UPSI and trading-conduct protocol requiring need-to-know access, compliance with trading-window restrictions, pre-clearance requirements, structured digital database requirements and routing of relevant trades or transfers through the company secretary or compliance officer.

Family-office entities, private trusts, LLPs, advisory vehicles or promoter-controlled entities may also create related-party transaction issues. Any transaction between such entities and the listed company or its subsidiaries should be subject to prior legal review, audit committee approval where applicable, arm's-length assessment, ordinary-course analysis, corporate-governance disclosure and abstention by interested persons.

Where promoter shares are proposed to be settled into a private trust, the structure should be tested not only under trust law and tax law, but also under SAST, LODR and PIT requirements. The trust deed and family constitution should clearly state who controls trustee decision-making, how voting rights will be exercised, whether beneficiaries or protectors can influence voting, and how SEBI disclosures will be made.

Accordingly, a listed-company promoter family constitution should include a SEBI compliance override clause, stating that no provision of the constitution shall be implemented in a manner inconsistent with applicable securities laws, stock-exchange requirements, insider-trading codes, takeover regulations, minimum public shareholding norms or disclosure obligations. Without this, a private succession arrangement may inadvertently create a public-market compliance breach.

Indian Families That Have Adopted Family Constitutions

Although family constitutions are typically private documents, publicly available sources indicate that several prominent Indian business families have adopted family constitutions or similar family-governance frameworks. The Burman family of Dabur is one of the most cited examples. Public reports state that the Burmans began work on a family constitution around 1997–98, after recognising the need to separate ownership from professional management. Forbes India has reported that the process took approximately 18 months and involved family discussions before the constitution was finalised1. Dabur's public materials also state that the Burman family was among the first Indian business families to separate ownership from management, with family members moving away from day-to-day executive roles2.

The GMR Group is another publicly cited example. GMR's own corporate-governance materials expressly refer to "Family Governance guided by Family Constitution" as part of its institution-building framework3. A GMR corporate brochure similarly identifies family governance guided by a family constitution as one of the building blocks for institution building4. Public commentary has also referred to the GMR family constitution as a structured succession and dispute-avoidance framework5.

Other Indian business families have also been publicly reported as having adopted family constitutions. Outlook Business has reported that Dabur, Emami, Dr. Reddy's, GMR and the Murugappa Group are among Indian business families that have formulated family constitutions6. These examples show that family constitutions are not merely theoretical instruments. In mature promoter families, they are increasingly used to manage ownership continuity, succession, professionalisation, family councils, branch participation, board interface and dispute avoidance.

Common Legal Challenges in Indian Family Constitutions

A. Ambiguity

Many family constitutions fail because they use broad moral language for legal issues. For example, "family members shall act in the best interest of the family business" is not enough to regulate voting, exits, dividends, related-party dealings or employment.

B. Conflict with Binding Documents

If the constitution conflicts with a trust deed, articles of association, shareholders' agreement, will or statutory law, the constitution may not prevail. A family constitution should be drafted only after reviewing existing title documents, cap tables, trust deeds, articles, shareholder agreements, wills, nominations and financing documents.

C. Non-signatories

Future spouses, minor children, unborn descendants, adopted children, stepchildren, trustees, companies and LLPs may not be bound merely because senior family members signed the document. Deeds of adherence, guardian consent, trustee participation and corporate approvals may be required.

D. Minors and Capacity

A minor cannot contract in the ordinary sense. Therefore, provisions that purport to bind minor beneficiaries must be approached carefully. Their interests may be protected through trusts, guardianship structures and later deeds of adherence upon attaining majority.

E. Property Transfers Without Proper Instruments

A family constitution should not casually transfer immovable property, release rights or divide assets without considering registration, stamp duty and title consequences.

F. FEMA Blind Spots

If family members are NRIs or foreign citizens, share transfers, gifts, trust distributions and real estate transfers may have exchange-control implications. These should be built into the constitution through a compliance condition precedent.

G. Trust Governance Gaps

If trustees are expected to follow family council decisions, the trust deed must say so in legally workable language. Otherwise, trustees may be exposed to breach-of-trust claims.

H. Dispute Resolution Overreach

Arbitration clauses should not be drafted as a universal solution. Trust disputes, probate disputes, oppression and mismanagement issues, title disputes and matters involving statutory remedies may not always be capable of private arbitration.

I. Gender and Branch Inequality

Older documents sometimes give control to sons while giving economic benefits to daughters. Post-Vineeta Sharma, and given modern governance expectations, such structures must be carefully reviewed.

J. No Amendment Mechanism

A family constitution must evolve. It should contain a clear amendment procedure — for example, unanimous consent for core ownership principles, supermajority consent for governance matters, and family council approval for administrative matters.

Recommended Drafting Architecture

For Indian families, the most robust approach is a layered structure.

Layer 1: Family Constitution

This should cover values, family governance bodies, principles of ownership, succession philosophy, family employment, confidentiality, education, philanthropy, conduct, dispute escalation and amendment process.

Layer 2: Family Settlement Deed

If actual property division, branch allocation, release of claims or settlement of disputes is intended, this should be captured in a separate family settlement deed, with registration and stamp analysis.

Layer 3: Private Trust Deed

Where wealth is to be held through a trust, the trust deed must create the trust, identify trustees, beneficiaries, trust property, distribution mechanism, trustee powers, protector rights and investment powers.

Layer 4: Shareholders' Agreement and Articles

Company-level rights should be reflected in shareholders' agreements and articles of association. Transfer restrictions, ROFR, tag-along, drag-along, board nomination, reserved matters and deadlock provisions should not be left only in the family constitution.

Layer 5: Wills and Testamentary Documents

Every relevant adult family member should have a will aligned with the family structure. The will should deal with personal assets, residuary estate, guardianship, executors and interaction with trust or family settlement arrangements.

Layer 6: Nomination Alignment

Bank, demat, insurance, mutual fund and retirement account nominations should be aligned with the estate plan, but not treated as the estate plan.

Layer 7: FEMA and Tax Protocol

Where NRIs, OCIs or foreign-resident heirs are involved, the constitution should include a mandatory pre-transfer legal review process.

Layer 8: Dispute Resolution Framework

The constitution should provide a staged process: family discussion, mediation, expert determination for valuation/accounting disputes, and then appropriate court or arbitral forum depending on the subject matter.

Conclusion

A family constitution can be one of the most important governance documents for an Indian family business or private wealth structure. But its effectiveness depends on legal architecture.

It is not enough to write a polished document containing family values, succession principles and dispute-resolution clauses. The constitution must be synchronised with trust deeds, wills, articles of association, shareholders' agreements, partnership or LLP agreements, tax planning, FEMA compliance and succession law.

For families with NRI or OCI members, the stakes are even higher. A domestic succession understanding may fail at the implementation stage if it ignores exchange-control restrictions, repatriation rules, foreign tax exposure or cross-border inheritance issues.

The best family constitution is therefore neither a purely emotional document nor a purely legalistic document. It is a bridge between family intent and legal enforceability. It allows the family to articulate its long-term vision, but then translates that vision into enforceable instruments where necessary.

In Indian succession governance, the family constitution should be treated as the legal compass — not the entire map. The map must include the trust deed, will, articles, shareholders' agreement, settlement deed and compliance protocols that make the family's vision legally durable.

Footnotes

1. Forbes India, "A family constitution can bridge the gap between family and business values", 29 March 2017, available at: https://www.forbesindia.com/article/indias-family-businesses/a-family-constitution-can-bridge-the-gap-between-family-and-business-values/46417/1

2. Dabur, "The Burman Family Tree", available at: https://www.dabur.com/our-leadership/burman-family

3. GMR Group, "Corporate Governance", available at: https://www.gmrgroup.in/corporate-governance/

4. GMR Group, Corporate Brochure 2016, available at: https://www.gmrgroup.in/src/pdf/media-kit/corporate-brochure-2016.pdf

5. Sucheta Dalal, "GMR scripts succession plan through a family constitution", 28 May 2007, available at: https://www.suchetadalal.com/article/gmr-scripts-succession-plan-through-a-family-constitution/143.html