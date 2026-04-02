Dubai Introduces A New Law For The Protection Of The Emblems Of The Emirate Of Dubai (Video)

Dr. Hassan Elhais are most popular:
- within Government, Public Sector, Accounting and Audit and Immigration topic(s)
- in United Arab Emirates
In this video, The New Dubai Emblem Law (Law No. (1) of 2025) was implemented by the government of Dubai to regulate the use of emblems for the Emirate of Dubai and the government of Dubai. The new law repealed the previous law, Law No. (17) of 2023, concerning the emblem of the Emirate of Dubai.
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