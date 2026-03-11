Financier Worldwide In-depth Feature: Anti-Money Laundering 2026

As the United Arab Emirate's (UAE's) financial crime risk landscape becomes more complex, anti-money laundering (AML) expectations are rising just as fast. This Anti-Money Laundering 2026 feature brings together expert insight on the latest regulatory shifts, emerging threats such as AI-enabled fraud and synthetic identities, and the growing role of advanced analytics in driving effective compliance. Drawing on deep regional and global experience Andrew Pimlott and James Tebbs explore what "effectiveness" really means for financial institutions today — and how firms can position themselves for the next phase of AML supervision.

This article was originally published by Financier World for the Anti-Money Laundering 2026 Feature on Feb. 6, 2026.

