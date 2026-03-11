ARTICLE
11 March 2026

Financier Worldwide In-depth Feature: Anti-Money Laundering 2026

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

United Arab Emirates Government, Public Sector
Andrew Pimlott and James Tebbs
As the United Arab Emirate's (UAE's) financial crime risk landscape becomes more complex, anti-money laundering (AML) expectations are rising just as fast. This Anti-Money Laundering 2026 feature brings together expert insight on the latest regulatory shifts, emerging threats such as AI-enabled fraud and synthetic identities, and the growing role of advanced analytics in driving effective compliance. Drawing on deep regional and global experience Andrew Pimlott and James Tebbs explore what "effectiveness" really means for financial institutions today — and how firms can position themselves for the next phase of AML supervision.

Read the full article for a detailed, practical perspective on how AML in the UAE is evolving and what senior leaders should be focused on now.

This article was originally published by Financier World for the Anti-Money Laundering 2026 Feature on Feb. 6, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

