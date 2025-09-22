Government-To-Government Mechanism Needed In Defence Procurement

Hannes Snellman is a leading Finnish business law firm entrusted by its clients in matters of critical importance. Our mission is to provide our clients with world-class advice and our people with world-class careers. What sets us apart is our deep commitment to achieving our clients’ goals. With our industry knowledge and business understanding, we provide simple yet effective advice and fresh perspectives, even in the most complex and demanding situations. We focus on what matters the most.

The European Commission has published a proposal addressing the simplification of intra-EU transfers of defence-related products and the simplification of security and defence procurement. The proposal comes a couple of years after the start of war in Ukraine, which increased the need for defence and security procurement.

However, even the amended Defence Procurement Directive is partially seen as inadequate for addressing varying defence procurement needs. In Finland, the discussion has started on setting up a government-to-government (G2G) mechanism for conducting procurements in the field of defence and security. With no current legal basis, there are strong statements being sent to the Parliament's Defence Committee to accommodate these needs. In practice, the government-to-government mechanism means that the government of the selling entity's country acts as the official seller, or intermediary, and the procurer is another country's government. The idea is used, for example, in the United States Foreign Military Sales (FMS) procurement framework, in which defence trade between countries is seen as easy and more secure. Notably, certain countries even have a separate government-to-government contracting agency supporting international defence trade.

While the G2G mechanism would be new in Finland, going beyond the defence directive is not new as such. Currently, some significant defence procurements are conducted as secret procurements or under the exception provided by the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) Article 346, according to which it is possible in exceptional and clearly defined cases to omit conducting public tendering competitions. For example, when procuring new fighter jets recently, Finland applied this exception. While defence procurements conducted with the United States may take G2G into account, a more generally applied mechanism needs to be set up to ease Finnish defence trade.

