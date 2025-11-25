ARTICLE
25 November 2025

Litigation Risk Across Supply Chains: Court Allows Forced Labor Claims Against U.S. Tuna Company To Proceed

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
District court's denial of a motion to dismiss Indonesian fishers' Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act ("TVPRA") and California negligence claims—alleging that a U.S.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Bethany K. Biesenthal,Shireen Matthews,Karen Hewitt
+4 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jones Day are most popular:
  • within Strategy topic(s)

Indonesian fishers allege that U.S. tuna company, Bumble Bee, subjected them to forced labor on longline vessels that are part of Bumble Bee's "trusted fleet" for harvesting tuna, and then imported and sold that tuna in the United States. While the court dismissed plaintiffs' claim for injunctive relief, it allowed their claims under the TVPRA, Pub. L. No. 110-457, 122 Stat. 5044 (2008), and California negligence law to proceed.

The court rejected defendant's contention that plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege beneficiary liability under the TVPRA, pointing to allegations supporting: (i) the presence of forced labor on supplier vessels; (ii) Bumble Bee's knowing financial benefit from tuna sourced from those vessels; (iii) Bumble Bee's "participation in a venture" beyond ordinary buyer-seller transactions, including support through fishery improvement projects, certifications, audits, and monitoring; and (iv) Bumble Bee's knowledge or constructive knowledge of forced labor risks based on public reporting and its own social responsibility program. The court also allowed plaintiffs' negligence claim to proceed, finding that Bumble Bee owed a duty to the plaintiffs in light of its policy setting, monitoring, certification financing, and commercial leverage, which could reduce risk to fishers. The court rejected Bumble Bee's extraterritoriality defense, holding that the claims overcame the presumption against extraterritoriality and, in any event, that the TVPRA permits extraterritorial application with respect to the claims at issue.

This decision reflects a broader pattern of federal courts permitting claims related to alleged forced labor or human rights abuses in the supply chain to move past the pleading stage. Recent Ninth Circuit decisions have allowed similar claims to proceed, including against Cisco for alleged human rights violations under federal statutes and against Nestle for deceptive advertising related to forced labor. Beyond the Ninth Circuit, a Florida jury found Chiquita secondarily liable for deaths by a Colombian paramilitary group, awarding $38.3 million. More recently, a New York jury found an international bank liable under Swiss law for assisting the government of Sudan in committing human rights violations, resulting in a $20.75 million verdict. These developments highlight increasing litigation exposure for companies with global supply chains.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bethany K. Biesenthal
Bethany K. Biesenthal
Photo of Shireen Matthews
Shireen Matthews
Photo of Andrew J. Clopton
Andrew J. Clopton
Photo of Karen Hewitt
Karen Hewitt
Photo of Nicole Perry
Nicole Perry
Photo of Kate Wallace
Kate Wallace
Photo of Emily Goldberg Knox
Emily Goldberg Knox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More