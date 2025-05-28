ARTICLE
28 May 2025

#86 | Algarve Stories: The Big Projects In The South (Podcast)

In the year that PLMJ celebrates 25 years in the Algarve, we hear the stories of the people and projects that make up our history and that of the region.
In the year that PLMJ celebrates 25 years in the Algarve, we hear the stories of the people and projects that make up our history and that of the region. In this episode we remember the 'crazy' Dutchman who gave birth to Vale do Lobo, Sander van Gelder. And there are even more stories to hear!

