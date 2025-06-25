Insights On Infrastructure In Ireland

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm, almost 250 years in the making. We're trusted by over 5000 organisations, including 50 FTSE 100 companies, to solve problems, deliver deals, defend rights, comply with regulations and mitigate risk. Our work spans more than 50 areas of business law for clients across multiple industries in over 100 countries worldwide. And while the challenges our clients bring us may vary, we approach and solve them with the same, single-minded focus: finding the smartest way to achieve the biggest impact.

Ireland's infrastructure challenges mirror global trends, and Addleshaw Goddard's Dublin roundtable revealed how international expertise can unlock progress. Political hurdles, planning delays, and high tendering costs are hindering critical projects like MetroLink, yet Ireland's strong PPP model and clear pipeline offer huge potential (albeit that since the roundtable the Irish Government has withdrawn funding for Social Housing Bundle 3, casting doubt on other housing PPP projects in the pipeline). Drawing on lessons from the UK and beyond, it's clear that aligning agencies, securing political buy-in, and reforming planning systems are key to driving investment and delivery. As a global infrastructure practice, we're applying these insights across jurisdictions to help clients navigate complexities and deliver transformative projects. With momentum building, now is the time to act—connect with us to see how our international perspective can make a difference.

Addleshaw Goddard's Dublin office hosted the most recent round table in our Infrastructure series on 22 May, discussing the challenges, opportunities and strategies for delivering critical infrastructure projects in Ireland. Gavin Blake, Infrastructure Projects and Energy Partner in Dublin, chaired a frank discussion about the current state of infrastructure delivery and what is needed to overcome hurdles.



Drawing on our international experience, it was clear that Ireland faces similar challenges to the UK, as emerged from our Infrastructure Advisory Forum event in London last month (see Key Insights from Addleshaw Goddard's Infrastructure Advisory Forum on the Future of UK Infrastructure). Like the UK, Ireland's infrastructure is tied to politics and although it has a long-term vision,it is failing to deliver on that vision, making it harder to attract investment. Aligning agencies and securing political buy-in can speed up progress, as shown by case studies discussed at the roundtable.



Ireland's planning system is a particular issue, as anyone can challenge a planning decision, unlike in England and Wales where a challenger has to have a legitimate interest in the case and be directly affected by its outcome. This uncertainty can hinder infrastructure development.



On the other hand, Ireland has a strong PPP model, aligned with international standards, which helps attract investment. But the high costs and risks associated with tendering for PPP contracts can deter contractors.



The roundtable's conclusion was that although Ireland outwardly seems confident in its infrastructure programme, with a clear pipeline of projects and a strong PPP model, in reality, the confidence is not necessarily there. There is a need for foreign expertise to help deliver the bigger projects like MetroLink.

Key takeaways from the roundtable were:

Greater alignment and collaboration among agencies are essential.

Political buy-in and consistent messaging are critical for public support.

Foreign expertise and contractors can play a vital role in delivering large-scale projects.

Investment in grid infrastructure and planning reform are urgent priorities.

Positive momentum is building, but tangible results may take time to materialise.

Next steps

We are hosting further roundtable events in our Manchester, Leeds, London and Edinburgh office in the Autumn. In the meantime we continue to act for clients on a wide range of international infrastructure projects, applying the key themes we are seeing across different jurisdictions to ensure our clients get market-leading advice.

