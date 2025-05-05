New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Summer 2025

The Government Legislation Programme for the Summer 2025 session has been published.

The Government Legislation Programme for the Summer 2025 session has been published. The Cabinet has approved 23 bills for priority publication and 28 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the National Cyber Security Bill, the Co-operative Societies Bill and the Protection of Employees (Employers' Insolvency) (Amendment) Bill.

