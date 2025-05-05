ARTICLE
5 May 2025

New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Summer 2025

WF
William Fry

Contributor

Ireland Government, Public Sector
Gillian Lynch and Gail Nohilly
The Government Legislation Programme for the Summer 2025 session has been published. The Cabinet has approved 23 bills for priority publication and 28 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the National Cyber Security Bill, the Co-operative Societies Bill and the Protection of Employees (Employers' Insolvency) (Amendment) Bill.

Click on our briefing below to view a selection of bills and proposals by industry or sector.

1619252.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gillian Lynch
Gillian Lynch
Photo of Gail Nohilly
Gail Nohilly
