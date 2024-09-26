New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Autumn 2024

The Government Legislation Programme for the Autumn 2024 session has been published. The Cabinet has approved 29 bills for priority publication and 32 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the Protection of Employees (Employers' Insolvency) (Amendment) Bill, the Remediation of Defects in Apartments and Duplexes Bill and the Energy Performance of Buildings Bill.

