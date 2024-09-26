New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Autumn 2024

William Fry is a leading full-service Irish law firm with over 310 legal and tax professionals and 460 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
The Government's Autumn 2024 Legislation Programme includes 29 bills for priority publication, focusing on employee protection during employer insolvencies, remediation of apartment defects, and energy performance in buildings, alongside 32 bills prioritized for drafting.
The Government Legislation Programme for the Autumn 2024 session
has been published. The Cabinet has approved 29 bills for priority
publication and 32 bills for priority drafting. Priority
legislation includes the Protection of Employees (Employers'
Insolvency) (Amendment) Bill, the Remediation of Defects in
Apartments and Duplexes Bill and the Energy Performance of
Buildings Bill.
Click on our briefing below to view a selection of bills and
proposals by industry or sector.
