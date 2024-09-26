ARTICLE
26 September 2024

New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Autumn 2024

WF
William Fry

Contributor

Ireland Government, Public Sector
Photo of Gillian Lynch
Photo of Gail Nohilly
Authors

The Government Legislation Programme for the Autumn 2024 session has been published. The Cabinet has approved 29 bills for priority publication and 32 bills for priority drafting. Priority legislation includes the Protection of Employees (Employers' Insolvency) (Amendment) Bill, the Remediation of Defects in Apartments and Duplexes Bill and the Energy Performance of Buildings Bill.

Click on our briefing below to view a selection of bills and proposals by industry or sector.

1520534a.jpg

Authors
Photo of Gillian Lynch
Gillian Lynch
Photo of Gail Nohilly
Gail Nohilly
