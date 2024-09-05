ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Money Laundering

P
PLMJ

Contributor

PLMJ logo
PLMJ is a law firm based in Portugal that combines a full service with bespoke legal craftsmanship. For more than 50 years, the firm has taken an innovative and creative approach to produced tailor-made solutions to effectively defend the interests of its clients. The firm supports its clients in all areas of the law, often with multidisciplinary teams, and always acting as a business partner in the most strategic decision-making processes.
Explore Firm Details
On 19 June 2024, a new European Union legislative package aimed at strengthening the EU's anti-money laundering ("AML") and countering the financing of terrorism ("CFT") efforts...
Portugal Government, Public Sector
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 19 June 2024, a new European Union legislative package aimed at strengthening the EU's anti-money laundering ("AML") and countering the financing of terrorism ("CFT") efforts was published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

This new legislative package seeks to address some of the difficulties that market players and the various European regulators have been highlighting. These include(i)the absence of a consistent regulatory framework based on the lack of direct applicability of European rules established by means of directives; and(ii)the lack of centralised supervision of AML/CFT in the European Union, which causes difficulties in coordination between the different bodies of the Member States.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
PLMJ
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More