LD Brussels, May 4, 2026, Order On Public Access To Case Files In Evidence Preservation Proceedings, UPC_CFI_1167/2026

Evidence preservation and inspection proceedings create a procedural and confidential playing field balancing fundamental rights of the parties. This playing field must be maintained even after proceedings end without proceedings on the merits being initiated, in the general interest of justice and the integrity of proceedings.

Where orders granting measures to preserve evidence/for inspection are revoked or otherwise ceased to have effect because no proceedings on the merits are initiated, the revocation/ceasing influences the rights to use this information as well as the rights of third parties seeking access to the documents gathered after execution of the orders. However, the limitation is not absolute: the public retains a legitimate interest in accessing the reasoning behind the Court’s decisions to grant or deny evidence preservation applications, which may outweigh the other interests at stake.

Third-party access to information subject to pending but unadjudicated destruction requests contravenes the general interest of justice (Art. 45 UPCA)

The defendants had filed requests for destruction and return of seized documents, which were not adjudicated because the actions were withdrawn. The Court held it cannot be required to hypothetically adjudicate on such withdrawn requests to determine whether third-party access should be allowed.