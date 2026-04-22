LD Paris, April 10, 2026, Order On Provisional Measures, UPC_CFI_1594/2025

The ordering of provisional measures can only be considered if the legal validity of the patent-in-suit is sufficiently secured. A sufficient degree of certainty is lacking if the court considers it on the balance of probabilites to be more likely than not that the patent is not valid. (Following LD Düsseldorf, UPC_CFI_452/2023 and UPC_CoA_335/2023.)

Courts should not import limitations from the description into claims where the patent does not impose them.