LD Hamburg, October 21, 2025, Order In The Proceedings For Provisional Measures, UPC_CFI_553/2025

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: in European Union

1. Key takeaways

Competence of LD Hamburg, Art. 33 (1) lit. a UPCA: imminent infringement

To establish jurisdiction, at least the plausible allegation of infringing acts in the country in question is necessary. A situation of imminent infringement may be characterised by certain circumstances which suggest that the infringement has not yet occurred, but that the potential infringer has already set the stage for it to occur. As a CE marking is required for placing a medical device in any of the EU Member States (Art. 5.1, Art. 5.3 (EU) Regulation 2017/745 on medical devices), obtaining such a CE-mark approval provides an indication of an expected market entry in any of the EU Member States in the foreseeable future. In the present case, the defendants have set the stage to market the attacked medical devices by obtaining (and publicly announcing) CE-mark approval for the attacked (implantable) medical devices, providing "ordering information" and announcing to show-case their products on a trade fair.

Urgency

With regard to the urgency assessment, LD Hamburg considered that the CE-mark approval is a prerequisite for legally marketing a medical device in the EU Member States. Therefore, the general knowledge of the applicant of the attacked medical devices is not relevant as long as their marketing in the EU could not have been considered imminent due to the lack of the CE-mark. Gaining knowledge of the CE-mark approval is the starting point for the applicant to investigate the situation, take the necessary measures to clarify it and obtain the documents required to support its claims.

2. Division

LD Hamburg

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_553/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Proceedings for provisional measures

5. Parties

Applicant: Occlutech GmbH

Defendants: Lepu Medcial Technology (Bejing) Co., Ltd.; Lepu Medical (Europe) Cooperatief U.A.

6. Patent(s)

EP2387951

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 33 UPCA, Art. 62 UPCA, Art. 82 UPCA, R. 206 RoP, R. 209 RoP, R. 211 RoP, R. 352 RoP.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.