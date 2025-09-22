LD Mannheim, September 12, 2025, Order Of The President Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_481/2025

In the event that the weighing of interests of the defendant and the claimant results in a draw, the position of the defendant...

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

1. Key takeaway

If the language of proceedings shall be changed and the parties' interests are weighed, the defendant's interests shall prevail in the event of equal outcome.

In the event that the weighing of interests of the defendant and the claimant results in a draw, the position of the defendant – having not initiated the action and being burdened by strict time limits for its preparation – shall prevail when deciding on a request to change the language of the proceedings.

In the present case, claimant and defendant were found to be international companies operating globally and being, therefore, in a comparable situation regarding their respective logistic and financial resources to conduct patent disputes in various languages. The defendant prevailed with its request pursuant to Art. 49 (5) UPCA to change the language of the proceedings to the language in which the patent was granted.

2. Division

Mannheim local division; President of the Court of First Instance

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_481/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings

5. Parties

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Claimant)

HMD Global Oy (Defendant)

6. Patent(s)

EP3667981

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 323 RoP, Art. 49 (5) UPCA

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.