19 August 2024

LD Duesseldorf, July 30, 2024, Procedural Order Concerning Confidentiality, UPC_CFI_457/2023

Germany Intellectual Property
1. Key takeaways

Intervener is party to the proceedings with corresponding option to request confidentiality

Unless ordered otherwise by the Court, the intervener shall be treated as a party in accordance with Rule 315.4 RoP. Just like a party, the intervener therefore has the option to file a confidentiality request concerning the information contained in the pleadings submitted by the intervener (Rule 262A RoP).

2. Division

LD Duesseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_457/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Proceedings

5. Parties

Claimant: Dolby International AB

Intervener: Access Advance LLC

Defendants: HP Deutschland GmbH, HP Inc., HP International SARL, HP Austria GmbH, HP France SAS, HP Belgium SPRL, HP Inc Danmark ApS,HP Finland Oy, HP Italy S.r.l., Hewlett-Packard Nederland BV, HP PPS Sverige AB, HPCP – Computing and Printing Portugal, Unipessoal, Lda., Hewlett-Packard d.o.o., Hewlett-Packard Luxembourg SCA, HP Inc Bulgaria EOOD

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 490 258

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 315.4, 262A RoP

To view the full article click here

