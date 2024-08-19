LD Duesseldorf, July 30, 2024, Procedural Order Concerning Confidentiality, UPC_CFI_457/2023

1. Key takeaways

Intervener is party to the proceedings with corresponding option to request confidentiality

Unless ordered otherwise by the Court, the intervener shall be treated as a party in accordance with Rule 315.4 RoP. Just like a party, the intervener therefore has the option to file a confidentiality request concerning the information contained in the pleadings submitted by the intervener (Rule 262A RoP).

2. Division

LD Duesseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_457/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Proceedings

5. Parties

Claimant: Dolby International AB

Intervener: Access Advance LLC

Defendants: HP Deutschland GmbH, HP Inc., HP International SARL, HP Austria GmbH, HP France SAS, HP Belgium SPRL, HP Inc Danmark ApS,HP Finland Oy, HP Italy S.r.l., Hewlett-Packard Nederland BV, HP PPS Sverige AB, HPCP – Computing and Printing Portugal, Unipessoal, Lda., Hewlett-Packard d.o.o., Hewlett-Packard Luxembourg SCA, HP Inc Bulgaria EOOD

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 490 258

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 315.4, 262A RoP

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.