LD Duesseldorf, July 30, 2024, Procedural Order Concerning Confidentiality, UPC_CFI_457/2023

1. Key takeaways
Intervener is party to the proceedings with corresponding option to request confidentiality
Unless ordered otherwise by the Court, the intervener shall be treated as a party in accordance with Rule 315.4 RoP. Just like a party, the intervener therefore has the option to file a confidentiality request concerning the information contained in the pleadings submitted by the intervener (Rule 262A RoP).
2. Division
LD Duesseldorf
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_457/2023
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement Proceedings
5. Parties
Claimant: Dolby International AB
Intervener: Access Advance LLC
Defendants: HP Deutschland GmbH, HP Inc., HP International SARL, HP Austria GmbH, HP France SAS, HP Belgium SPRL, HP Inc Danmark ApS,HP Finland Oy, HP Italy S.r.l., Hewlett-Packard Nederland BV, HP PPS Sverige AB, HPCP – Computing and Printing Portugal, Unipessoal, Lda., Hewlett-Packard d.o.o., Hewlett-Packard Luxembourg SCA, HP Inc Bulgaria EOOD
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 490 258
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 315.4, 262A RoP
