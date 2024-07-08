ARTICLE
8 July 2024

LD Duesseldorf, June 26, 2024, Procedual Order, UPC_CFI_457/2023

1. Key takeaways

Direct and present interest of the Intervener

The legal interest required for the admissibility of the intervention is given if the Intervener has a direct and present interest in the issuance of the order or decision requested by the assisted party.

Such a legal interest can be affirmed if the patent in suit has been brought into a patent pool by the Claimant, the Intervener was entrusted with the FRAND obligations of the Claimant and with the licensing of the portfolio including the patent in suit and the Defendant argues that the opposing party failed to fulfill its FRAND obligations due to alleged deficiencies of the Intervener's license offers.

2. Division

LD Duesseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_457/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings, counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant: Dolby International AB,

Intervener: Access Advance LLC

Defendants:

HP Deutschland GmbH

HP Inc.

HP International SARL

HP Austria GmbH

HP France SAS

HP Belgium SPRL

HP Inc Danmark ApS

HP Finland Oy

HP Italy S.r.l.

Hewlett-Packard Nederland BV

HP PPS Sverige AB

HPCP – Computing and Printing Portugal, Unipessoal, Lda.

Hewlett-Packard d.o.o.

Hewlett-Packard Luxembourg SCA

HP Inc Bulgaria EOOD

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 490 258 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 313.1 RoP

