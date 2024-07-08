LD Duesseldorf, June 27, 2024, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_457/2023

1. Key takeaways
Deadline Extensions due to R. 242A RoP applications in FRAND proceedings
If the Defendant deals extensively with license negotiations
between itself and a patent pool in the context of the
substantiation of the FRAND objection raised by it, the Claimant
can only respond comprehensively to this argument if he can consult
with employees of the patent pool.
If the Claimant is initially prevented from such consultation by an application for the protection of trade secrets (R. 262A RoP), his right to be heard can be taken into account by setting a time limit for his reply. The Claimant's right to be heard can be satisfied by extending the time limit for responding to this submission upon request.
Even if an application for protection of trade secrets only relates to a definable part of a pleading, such as the statements on the FRAND objection, a partial extension of the time limit, limited to the part concerned, can be waived in the interests of effective conduct of the proceedings and to prevent a permanent divergence of the deadlines.
The time extension for the entire brief may only be granted if the conduct of the oral hearing is not jeopardized.
2. Division
LD Duesseldorf
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_457/2023
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement proceedings, counterclaim for revocation
5. Parties
Claimant: Dolby International AB,
Intervener: Access Advance LLC
Defendants:
HP Deutschland GmbH
HP Inc.
HP International SARL
HP Austria GmbH
HP France SAS
HP Belgium SPRL
HP Inc Danmark ApS
HP Finland Oy
HP Italy S.r.l.
Hewlett-Packard Nederland BV
HP PPS Sverige AB
HPCP – Computing and Printing Portugal, Unipessoal, Lda.
Hewlett-Packard d.o.o.
Hewlett-Packard Luxembourg SCA
HP Inc Bulgaria EOOD
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 490 258 B1
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 9.3 RoP, R. 29 (a) RoP
