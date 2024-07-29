ARTICLE
29 July 2024

LD Duesseldorf, July 22, 2024, Order On A Request For Confidentiality, UPC_CFI_457/2023

Generally, a confidentiality club shall include at least one natural person from an intervening party...
Germany Intellectual Property
1. Key takeaways

Generally, a confidentiality club shall include at least one natural person from an intervening party

Since the intervener shall be treated as a party in accordance with R. 315.4 RoP (unless otherwise ordered by the Court), on request according to R. 262A a confidentiality club shall comprise at least one natural person from the intervener.

2. Division

LD Duesseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_457/2023, App_25069/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Proceedings

5. Parties

Dolby International AB
Access Advance LLC
vs.
HP Deutschland GmbH
HP Inc.
HP International SARL
et al.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 490 258 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 58 UPCA
R. 262A RoP, 315.4 RoP
Art. 9 RL (EU) 2016/943

LD Duesseldorf, July 22, 2024, Order on a request for confidentiality, UPC_CFI_457/2023

