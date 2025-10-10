Alvarez & Marsal Webinar: European Restructuring And Corporate Distress In 2025 (Video)

Alvarez & Marsal's Restructuring team hosted a webinar, where we presented findings from our latest EMEA A&M Distress Alert and discussed the key developments in the distressed and restructuring market in 2025.

European Restructuring and Corporate Distress in 2025

Our Managing Directors, Chris Johnston and Christian Ebner, along with guest speaker Colin Ellis, Managing Director and Head of the Centre for Credit Research at Moody's Rating, unpacked H1 and shared perspectives on what may lie ahead for corporate distress across Europe.

Key discussion topics included:

Distress trends in Europe: Why Germany and France are experiencing heightened levels of distress.

Why Germany and France are experiencing heightened levels of distress. Most distressed sectors: The factors driving increased distress in industries such as Entertainment & Media Services, Automotive, Fashion Retail, and Chemicals.

The factors driving increased distress in industries such as Entertainment & Media Services, Automotive, Fashion Retail, and Chemicals. What's next? Insights on where the market is headed going into H2 and 2026, including how the new U.S. tariff regime may affect the earnings and financial health of European businesses.

The webinar concluded with a Q&A session with our panel of experts.

Originally Published 7 October 2025

