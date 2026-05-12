ARTICLE
12 May 2026

Exchange Of Temporary Residence Permits: Updated Rules In Ukraine

K
Kinstellar

Contributor

Kinstellar logo
Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.
Explore Firm Details
May 2026 – Ukraine has updated the rules governing the exchange of temporary residence permits.
Ukraine Immigration
Maksym Tesliar and Iryna Shaposhnikova
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Maksym Tesliar’s articles from Kinstellar are most popular:
  • in Europe
  • in Europe
  • in Europe
Kinstellar are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection, Technology and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

May 2026 – Ukraine has updated the rules governing the exchange of temporary residence permits. The new regulation becomes effective on 7 May 2026 and establishes a mandatory deadline for certain foreign nationals and stateless persons to renew their residence permits, replacing earlier wartime flexibility with a clearly defined application period.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Maksym Tesliar
Maksym Tesliar
Photo of Iryna Shaposhnikova
Iryna Shaposhnikova
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More