Exchange Of Temporary Residence Permits: Updated Rules In Ukraine

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May 2026 – Ukraine has updated the rules governing the exchange of temporary residence permits. The new regulation becomes effective on 7 May 2026 and establishes a mandatory deadline for certain foreign nationals and stateless persons to renew their residence permits, replacing earlier wartime flexibility with a clearly defined application period.
Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]