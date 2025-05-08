ARTICLE
8 May 2025

Homes For Ukraine 2025 (Video)

Latitude Law

Contributor

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Homes for Ukraine 2025:New Rules Explained...
Ukraine Immigration
Javier Alvaro Culebras

Homes for Ukraine 2025:New Rules Explained

Javier Alvaro Culebras at Latitude Law breaks down 2025 UK visa changes for Ukrainian nationals. Explore Homes for Ukraine and family sponsorship options.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Javier Alvaro Culebras
Javier Alvaro Culebras
