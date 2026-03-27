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27 March 2026

Malta's Family Office Residency Pathway

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Papilio Services Limited

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A structured pathway enabling high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) and family offices to establish a presence in Malta and within the European Union through a residency route intrinsically...
Malta Immigration
Thomas Jacobsen and Szabolcs Toth
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A structured pathway enabling high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) and family offices to establish a presence in Malta and within the European Union through a residency route intrinsically linked to family office structures. In December 2025, the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and the Residency Malta Agency issued a Joint MFSA and Residency Malta Agency Communication on a New Residency Scheme for Family Offices. This allows non-EU ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) and qualifying senior employees to apply for residence permits when linked to an MFSA-authorised family office entity (or branch). Authorisation can include licences, registrations, or approvals under relevant laws (e.g., Investment Services Act), as family offices typically operate through vehicles like holding companies, trusts, or funds.

Key Features of the Family Office Residency Route

Eligibility: Tied to MFSA authorisation of the family office structure. Branches of foreign family offices may qualify if proportionate.

Residency Permit: Successful applicants receive a residence permit allowing rights to live, work, and study in Malta. Non-EU nationals gain access to the Schengen Area and short-stay travel rights.

No Fixed Upfront Investment: Unlike standard residency programmes, no mandatory government contribution or property purchase is required solely for this route. Costs arise from entity setup, regulatory compliance, and immigration due diligence.

Application: Overseen by the Residency Malta Agency, with MFSA input on fitness and properness. Approval is discretionary and subject to standard immigration grounds for refusal.

Tax Considerations: Malta's remittance-based taxation benefits non-domiciled residents (taxed only on Malta-source income and remitted foreign income to Malta). Senior employees in qualifying family offices may access preferential flat tax rates under Legal Notice 250 of 2025.

Malta provides family offices with operational benefits in addition to tax and immigration benefits. The jurisdiction boasts a comprehensive financial services ecosystem that includes banks that are knowledgeable about private wealth matters, licensed trustees, fund administrators, and legal counsel. This allows families to maintain control over their investments while outsourcing administration or compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Thomas Jacobsen
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Szabolcs Toth
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