How Much Do Foreigners Pay For Ghana Card?

As a foreigner planning to stay in Ghana, you will need a legal form of identification that will allow you to access certain services in the country.

Acheampong & Associates has been in the business of providing legal services for the past half-decade. Established in 2015, we have consistently pursued a client-centered strategy prefaced on a clear understanding of their needs. Our specialties are Immigration, Corporate, and Family laws respectively. We have developed a strong niche in the provision of excellent immigration and corporate solutions for individuals and organizations. As a part of our strategy, we have devoted time to educate the public, by way of articles, on legal issues they confront . Our objective is to help our clients make sound legal decisions and navigate their way through the heap of cumbersome legal requirements and processes.

As a foreigner planning to stay in Ghana, you will need a legal form of identification that will allow you to access certain services in the country. Therefore, getting a Non-Citizen Ghana Card is non-negotiable. It's worth noting that the Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS) manages the entire process, which is carefully designed to provide secure, biometric, and ICAO-compliant smart identity cards. In this article, we will give a breakdown of who needs this ID and how much you need to pay before getting your Ghana card as a foreigner.

Who needs the non-citizen Ghana card?

Not all travellers need the Ghana card; it's mainly for foreigners who legally and permanently reside in Ghana. Non-citizens who are cumulatively present in the country for 90 days or more in a calendar year also need it. The Ghana card is a mandatory requirement for many transactions, such as opening bank accounts to applying for residence or work permits. In other words, it is essential for making your stay in Ghana easier and more comfortable.

What is the Ghana card fee structure like?

Fortunately, the FIMS has made the fee structure more straightforward and aligned with international practices. With that being said, here is the breakdown of what you're expected to pay:

First issuance: when registering for the first time, you will pay a fee that is the cedi equivalent of USD 120.00. You should note that this payment covers the entire registration process, including biometric data capture and issuance of the card.

Annual renewal: Since the Ghana card is valid for a year, you'll need to renew it after the time is up; this ensures that the information on the card remains current and that the card's security features are updated. During this process, you will be required to pay the cedi equivalent of USD 60.00.

Card replacement: You'll need to apply for card replacement if yours is stolen, lost or damaged. You are required to pay the cedi equivalent of USD 60.00 to kick-start the process.

How to secure your Ghana card

The following steps are necessary for obtaining your non-citizen Ghana card:

Make sure you're eligible

As mentioned earlier, not all foreigners need a Ghana card, so make sure you confirm your eligibility. Foreigners who have been cumulatively resident in Ghana for at least 90 days or hold a valid residence permit are eligible for this ID, so keep this in mind.

Get the needed documents

These documents include a valid passport, a copy of your resident permit, birth certificate and oath of identity. Make sure they are ready before you begin the process to prevent delays.

Familiarise yourself with the process

The process involves the following:

Purchasing a scratch card from designated bank branches or online.

Attending an interview with a registration officer and filling out an application form where you provide your biographical details.

Going for your biometric capturing, where your fingerprints, iris scan, photograph and signature will be recorded.

Confirming the printed details of your recorded information.

Collecting your Ghana card at the appointed time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.