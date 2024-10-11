The Pathway To Family Reunification

Bringing Your Family to Malta: A Guide to Family Reunification & Family Member Policies

Malta's working opportunities together with a strategic position of an island in the Europe, and the captivating blend of history and culture has made it an attractive destination for individuals and families worldwide to relocate thanks to various job opportunities. For third-country nationals already residing in Malta, the ability to reunite and live with loved ones is a crucial step towards building a stable and fulfilling life.

Malta offers two primary pathways for third-country nationals to bring their families to the country:

Family Reunification: This route is designed for family members seeking to join a third-country national already living in Malta. This process involves specific legal requirements and conditions such as the sponsor must have resided in Malta for at least 2 years, the sponsor must hold a valid residence permit for at least 1 year, must have adequate housing for the family, and must also have a stable annual income of €23,136 plus 20% for each additional family member.

Family Member Policy: This policy encompasses a broader set of regulations and rights for family members of various migrant categories, including both EU and non-EU nationals. For the family member policy, the sponsor must have resided in Malta for at least 1 year and must hold a valid residence permit for at least 1 year. The sponsor must have adequate housing for the family and have a stable annual income of €18,940 plus 20% for each additional family member.

The key differences between family reunification and family member policy lie in the eligibility criteria, mainly in the residency requirements, income threshold and the application process: member policy.

Navigating Malta's family migration laws can be a complex undertaking. At Sciberras Advocates, our team of immigration lawyers is ready to assist you throughout the entire application process. We will help you:

Assess your eligibility for family reunification or family member policy.

Prepare and submit all necessary documentation.

Communicate with the relevant authorities on your behalf.

We understand the importance of family unity and are here to support you every step of the way whilst advocating for your rights and interests throughout the process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.