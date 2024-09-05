Changes To Immigration Policy For Foreign National Workers In Walloon Region

Change Impact

General

Work permit exemptions expanded. The government now allows the following activities to be conducted as a business visitor; whereas previously they typically required a work permit: attending conferences and seminars; internal and external business meetings; trade fairs and exhibitions;

negotiating business agreements;

engaging in sales or marketing activities;

conducting internal audits or customer audits;

exploring business opportunities;

conducting or attending training courses;

after-sales or after-lease service; and

translation and interpretation. Employees will be able to perform additional business visitor activities for a longer duration without requiring a work permit.

Employers should still conduct an assessment of the allowed activities and track their employees' time spent in Belgium to ensure they comply with the 90 in a 180-day period stay rule.

New rolling 180-day short-term work permit. It is now possible to obtain a short-term work permit valid for 90 days over a 180-day rolling period, instead of only for a fixed 90-day period (as was previously the case). For example, an employee could now enter the Walloon region on the same permit for 10 separate work trips (each totaling nine days) over a half-year period. This reform provides employers with more flexibility to allow staff to conduct short-term and sporadic work assignments in Belgium, in turn providing more talent management flexibility.

Non-shortage occupation list roles now available for low/medium Skilled foreign nationals. Low- to medium-skilled foreign nationals can now apply for roles that are not included on the Walloon Region's shortage occupation list (SOL), provided that they pass a labor market test. Previously, low- to medium-skilled foreign nationals could only obtain Walloon work permits for roles listed on the region's SOL. As part of this change, a formal labor market test application process has been introduced in the region. For labor market test applications, employers must cooperate with the Walloon Public Employment Service to publish a job vacancy for at least five weeks, among other processes. These reforms make it easier for businesses to engage a broader pool of low- to medium-skilled foreign nationals on a wider range of tasks, allowing for greater talent management flexibility.

EU Blue Card

Professional experience accepted for EU Blue Card information technology applicants. Applicants who lack academic qualifications are now still eligible for an EU Blue Card if they: will be working in either managerial (International Standard classification of occupations (ISCO)-08 code 133) or specialist (ISCO-08 code 25) roles in the information and communication technology sector; and

have at least three years of experience (acquired within the last seven years) in this sector. Previously, only applicants with adequate academic qualifications (namely, a diploma from a higher education program, proving at least three years of studies) were eligible for an EU Blue Card in the Walloon Region. It is now easier to hire foreign workers with experience in the information and communication technology sector who do not have academic qualifications. This is critical during a current labor shortage in this sector in Belgium.

Reduced job offer durations. Employment contracts now only need to be six months in duration (down from the previous 12-month minimum). This change grants employers more flexibility in terms of crafting employment terms.

Easier change of employer rules for EU Blue Card holders. After 12 months of employment, EU Blue Card holders can now change employers immediately (down from the previous 24 months of employment). Although authorities must still be notified about such a change of employer, the actual right to change employers will not be subject to the employer receiving any approval. By allowing EU Blue Card holders to change employers more easily, the relaxed rules may save some foreign workers and employers time and costs associated with a new work permit application.

Work permit exemptions. Holders of an EU Blue Card from another EU Member State can now enter and stay in the Walloon Region for 90 days in any 180-day period for any tourism or work purposes. Previously, EU Blue Card holders in the Walloon Region were limited to the general work permit exemption regime, which applies to only a limited range of work activities. This change provides employers with more flexibility to move talent to the Walloon Region for short-term work purposes.

Highly Skilled Single Permit

Professional experience accepted for Highly Skilled Single Permit applicants. Applicants who lack academic qualifications are still eligible for a Highly Skilled Single Permit if they either: will be working in either managerial (ISCO-08 code 133) or specialist (ISCO-08 code 25) roles in the information and communication technology sector (regardless the amount of experience they have); or

have at least three years of experience (acquired within the last seven years) in the role or sector they will be working in (which can be any role or sector and is not limited to information and communication technology). Previously, only applicants with adequate academic qualifications (namely, a diploma from a higher education program, proving at least three years of studies) were eligible for a Highly Skilled Single Permit in the Walloon Region. It is now easier to hire foreign workers who do not have academic qualifications. This is critical during a current labor shortage in this sector in Belgium.

EU Intracompany Transferee (ICT)