On April 15, 2024, the Zambia Department of Finance reviewed all government fees in accordance with inflation. Consequently, the processing fees for immigration services have increased for employment, investment, residency, spousal, study, temporary, transit, and visiting permits. The list of the processing fees can be found here.

