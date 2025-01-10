Visa Waiver Expanded

The government has expanded the visa waiver for tourism and business travelers to nationals of 53 countries, up from the previous 43 countries. Eligible foreign nationals can stay in Zambia under the visa waiver for up to 30 days and may extend their stay for up to 90 days. Business visitors intending to stay longer than 30 days must apply for a temporary employment permit online.

