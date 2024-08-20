EU Blue Card Improvements Proposed

The government has proposed changes to EU Blue Card that if adopted, would be effective January 1, 2025. Proposals include a lower salary threshold to SEK 49,875...

The government has proposed changes to EU Blue Card that if adopted, would be effective January 1, 2025. Proposals include a lower salary threshold to SEK 49,875 per month, expanded eligibility rules beyond specialized individuals, expanded opportunities to switch from other types of residence permits to EU Blue Card, among other changes. We will publish a detailed alert when the changes are adopted in legislation.

