ARTICLE
20 August 2024

EU Blue Card Improvements Proposed

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
The government has proposed changes to EU Blue Card that if adopted, would be effective January 1, 2025. Proposals include a lower salary threshold to SEK 49,875...
European Union Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The government has proposed changes to EU Blue Card that if adopted, would be effective January 1, 2025. Proposals include a lower salary threshold to SEK 49,875 per month, expanded eligibility rules beyond specialized individuals, expanded opportunities to switch from other types of residence permits to EU Blue Card, among other changes. We will publish a detailed alert when the changes are adopted in legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More