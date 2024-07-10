Positive Lists For Graduates, Skilled Workers Updated In July 2024

Effective July 1, 2024, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration has updated the Positive Lists for both graduates and skilled workers. The new Positive List for People with a Higher Education includes 141 job titles (up from the previous 72), while the Positive List for Skilled Work includes 61 job titles (up from the previous 38). Danish authorities have explained that the marked increase in listed roles is partly due to an underlying labor shortage as well as several positions appearing multiple times under different DISCO codes (a Danish system for coding occupations).

Notable additions to the Higher Education Positive List include: operations or construction managers, project or information technology leaders, electrical engineers, data analysts, programmers, and system developers.

Notable additions to the Skilled Work Positive List include: production managers and technicians, information technology support, and webmasters. Notable removals from this list include: information technology operators, and human resources assistants.

The Positive Lists – which are updated twice a year – designate shortage occupations eligible for a Positive List Program residence and work authorization in Denmark. These changes do not affect current Positive List permit holders, who can renew their permits provided they continue to meet general renewal conditions, even if their job title was removed from the Positive List.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.