ARTICLE
29 May 2025

CBRE Investment Management And ABP Announce €1 Billion Investment Strategy In Dutch Residential Market

LL
Loyens & Loeff

Contributor

Loyens & Loeff logo
Explore Firm Details
We had the privilege of advising CBRE as legal, tax, and regulatory counsel on the structuring and establishment of a landmark...
Luxembourg Finance and Banking
Joep Ottervanger,Bram Linnartz,Alena Krizova
+5 Authors

We had the privilege of advising CBRE as legal, tax, and regulatory counsel on the structuring and establishment of a landmark investment fund in partnership with ABP.

CBRE Investment Management and Dutch pension fund ABP partnered to launch a €1 billion residential investment strategy focused on affordability and sustainability. The partnership begins with an initial commitment of €350 million, including a co-investment from CBRE Investment Management.

Structured as an investment fund, this vehicle is set-up to deploy up to €1 billion within five years into the development of affordable residential housing across the Netherlands. The strategy centers on newly developed residential properties in the mid-rental segment, tailored to middle-income households and aligned with upcoming regulations. These homes will not only ease pressure on the housing market but also contribute to the Netherlands' climate goals by promoting green, future-proof living environments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joep Ottervanger
Joep Ottervanger
Photo of Bram Linnartz
Bram Linnartz
Photo of Wouter Van Der Leij
Wouter Van Der Leij
Photo of Alena Krizova
Alena Krizova
Photo of Roderik Boogaard
Roderik Boogaard
Photo of Ynze van der Tempel
Ynze van der Tempel
Photo of Jérôme Ariës
Jérôme Ariës
Photo of Marjolein Rekelhof
Marjolein Rekelhof
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More