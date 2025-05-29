CBRE Investment Management And ABP Announce €1 Billion Investment Strategy In Dutch Residential Market

We had the privilege of advising CBRE as legal, tax, and regulatory counsel on the structuring and establishment of a landmark investment fund in partnership with ABP.

CBRE Investment Management and Dutch pension fund ABP partnered to launch a €1 billion residential investment strategy focused on affordability and sustainability. The partnership begins with an initial commitment of €350 million, including a co-investment from CBRE Investment Management.

Structured as an investment fund, this vehicle is set-up to deploy up to €1 billion within five years into the development of affordable residential housing across the Netherlands. The strategy centers on newly developed residential properties in the mid-rental segment, tailored to middle-income households and aligned with upcoming regulations. These homes will not only ease pressure on the housing market but also contribute to the Netherlands' climate goals by promoting green, future-proof living environments.

