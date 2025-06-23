How Instant Payment Regulation Is Transforming The Payment Landscape For Merchants

The introduction of the Instant Payment Regulation (IPR) marks a pivotal moment for businesses across Europe, as the shift towards faster, more efficient transactions becomes a reality. With the January 9, 2025 deadline fast approaching, merchants and payment service providers are preparing for significant changes that promise to reshape the financial ecosystem.

As a European open banking provider supporting merchants across SEPA, Noda is at the forefront of helping businesses adapt to this new era of instant payments.

What is IPR, and Why Does It Matter?

The IPR mandates that all eurozone banks and PSPs enable instant payments within 10 seconds, 24/7, across EU and SEPA markets. This new standard improves transaction speed, enhances customer trust through payee verification, and supports cross-border efficiency.

"IPR, paired with open banking, offers businesses a unique opportunity to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and meet customer demand for faster, safer payments," says Anastasija Tenca, Chief Operations Officer at Noda.

The Key Benefits of IPR for Merchants

- Optimised cash flow: Instant access to funds enables faster reinvestments and better supply chain management.

- Lower transaction costs: IPR ensures instant payments cost no more than traditional credit transfers, reducing expenses.

- Improved customer satisfaction: Faster transactions enhance customer trust and streamline order processing.

- Expanded global opportunities: Simplified cross-border payments make entering new markets more accessible.

IPR and Open Banking: A Perfect Match

Combining IPR with open banking further enhances its value for merchants. By bypassing traditional card networks, businesses can benefit from:

- Lower fees: Save on expensive interchange and scheme costs.

- Seamless user experience: Direct bank-to-bank payments reduce friction and shopping cart abandonment.

- Enhanced security: Strong customer authentication ensures safe, direct transactions.

Preparing for the Future of Payments

The Instant Payment Regulation is a significant step forward, and its potential multiplies when leveraged alongside open banking solutions. Businesses that act now to integrate these technologies will position themselves as leaders in the evolving payment landscape.

For merchants ready to adapt, platforms like Noda provide seamless integration, global bank connections, and innovative tools to unlock the full potential of instant, open banking-enabled payments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.