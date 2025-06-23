Banking Veteran Mark Watkinson To Join Moneybase Board Of Directors

Moneybase proudly announces the appointment of Mr Mark Watkinson to its Board of Directors.

A highly respected figure in the banking industry, Mr Watkinson brings with him nearly 40 years of experience in the financial services sector (34 of which were with the HSBC group) and between 2011 and 2015 Mr Watkinson was CEO and Director of HSBC Malta Ltd.

"Mark's appointment is a significant vote of confidence for Moneybase and underscores our commitment to operate at the highest standards of governance, compliance, and customer excellence, while attracting top-tier talent from across the financial industry," said Mr Alan Cuschieri, CEO and Founder of Moneybase.

"Mark's strategic insight, extensive expertise in banking and finance, his understanding of the industry and commitment to operational excellence, align perfectly with Moneybase's vision as it continues to innovate and expand its services in the financial sector. We are excited to leverage his leadership as we strengthen our position in the market and drive our commitment to excellence," added Mr Cuschieri.

"I am delighted to join the Moneybase board and look forward to contributing to the growth of the business and its strategic imperative of transforming the financial experience for clients." said Mr Watkinson.

The appointment is subject to the MFSA's approval. Moneybase Limited is licensed by the MFSA to transact the business of a Financial Institution in terms of the Financial Institutions Act, Cap 376.

